Scratchpad: Vote for readers' favorites beginning this week

Use this code to nominate your regional favorites through Feb. 1.

Cargo ships float in the Columbia River, seen from the Astoria Riverwalk. Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

More than 15,900 nominations are in for the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards — from favorite sunrise views to trusted servers and time-honored antique stores across Oregon’s North Coast and Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula.

Now it’s time to cast your votes! Through Feb. 26, choose your favorite people and places in as few or as many categories as you’d like. A few more examples — favorite art galleries, seafood markets, frozen treats, hiking trails and many more.

Last year’s contest received more than 33,000 votes across dozens of categories, and if the high turnout of nominations this year is any clue, the coastal community is excited to participate again.

Voting is already underway, so navigate to the Readers’ Choice Awards tab at www.discoverourcoast.com or scan the QR code on the left hand page to add your voice.