ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Scratchpad: Vote for readers' favorites beginning this week

By Lissa Brewer
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1SCt_0kYwCWLt00
Use this code to nominate your regional favorites through Feb. 1.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9juH_0kYwCWLt00
Cargo ships float in the Columbia River, seen from the Astoria Riverwalk. Lissa Brewer/The Astorian

More than 15,900 nominations are in for the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards — from favorite sunrise views to trusted servers and time-honored antique stores across Oregon’s North Coast and Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula.

Now it’s time to cast your votes! Through Feb. 26, choose your favorite people and places in as few or as many categories as you’d like. A few more examples — favorite art galleries, seafood markets, frozen treats, hiking trails and many more.

Last year’s contest received more than 33,000 votes across dozens of categories, and if the high turnout of nominations this year is any clue, the coastal community is excited to participate again.

Voting is already underway, so navigate to the Readers’ Choice Awards tab at www.discoverourcoast.com or scan the QR code on the left hand page to add your voice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
3K+
Followers
205
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

Comments / 0

Community Policy