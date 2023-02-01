Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – Feb. 3, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carolina Chocolate Festival- February 4 - 5, 2023; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.- at the Crystal Coast Civic Center located on the Campus of Carteret Community College in Morehead City, NC. Chocolate Vendors galore! Wall to wall chocolate cakes and tortes to chocolate bars and ice cream, the event offers more than a sampling of everything chocolate. Join in the fun of the hourly pudding eating contest! Chocolate door prizes given away.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Feb. 1, 2 & 3
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Maria Goins, Morehead City. Maria Camile Goins, 37, of...
carolinacoastonline.com
State fisheries division, Maritime Museum partner on fisheries history presentations
MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is partnering with the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort to offer a series of presentations on the history of four different fisheries in North Carolina. The presentations are part of the division’s celebration of 200 years of state marine fisheries management and conservation in North Carolina.
carolinacoastonline.com
Work to soon begin on piece of Interstate 42 between New Bern and Havelock
N.C. Department of Transportation is moving forward with creating a new interstate highway across eastern North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $242 million contract to convert a 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 into a limited-access freeway between New Bern and Havelock. The project is part of...
Talbots lot in New Bern officially sold. What’s next?
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of New Bern has officially sold the Talbots lot. The decision was made during a special Board Of Alderman meeting on Wednesday. The future of the empty lot stirred up a lot of controversy over the last several months. Now, it’s officially in the hands of a […]
cfvts.org
The Ghost Trees of the Cape Fear River Part 2
The Cape Fear River is a historic and important body of water in North Carolina, flowing through the communities of Wilmington, Leland, Belville all the way to Southport and beyond. This river is our primary source of drinking water. For centuries, eons for that matter, it has been home to valuable wetlands and floodplains, diverse wildlife, and fish, and more recently a history steeped in our unique heritage and culture. Unfortunately, due to development and population growth, many of these historically important and scarce resources are rapidly being lost or adversely altered forever.
carolinacoastonline.com
Jasmine Marie, 22; private service
Jasmine Marie, 22, of Morehead City, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center of New Bern, NC. Jasmine loved the ocean and beach. She was known for her makeup, singing, and dancing. She had a big heart, loved people and was a bright light that was gone too soon. She made an impact on many lives in a positive way.
carolinacoastonline.com
Mary Williams, 91; service Feb 3
Mary Brown Williams, 91, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 3rd at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. Mary was born on November 10, 1931, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the...
WITN
Another section of U.S. 70 in Craven County getting upgrade
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - People heading to the Crystal Coast will have fewer stop lights and cross traffic as another section of U.S. 70 is getting upgraded to interstate standards. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says three Craven County intersections will be converted into interchanges at a cost of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NCDOT addresses community concerns of difficult-to-see lines on resurfaced section of US 17
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve driven a recently-resurfaced portion of US 17 near Leland, you’ve likely experienced how difficult it is to see the temporary lines at night — especially in the rain. Several people in the community have expressed concerns about being unable to...
carolinacoastonline.com
Amy Thullen, 71; incomplete
Amy C. Thullen, 71, of Morehead City, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Meeting with NCDOT takes place about all-way stop coming to Onslow County intersection
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) – A meeting took place Thursday night in Onslow County concerning the installation of an all-way stop on NC 111 and Haw Branch Road. Some residents have questions and concerns about the intersection and hoped to get answers at the meeting. Just up the road at Mike’s Farm, owner and operator Mike Lowe […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Ray Wells, 90; service held
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Dad was proud to be a Veteran and a Civil Service Employee for 40 years. He loved his family, fishing, cooking and his neighbors!. Our Father was such a nice man! As his...
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
WECT
WECT viewers’ photos and videos of the Chinese balloon shot down off Carolina coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Viewers from across the Cape Fear region were able to capture pictures and video of the suspected Chinese spy balloon, which was shot down by military jets off the coast of Myrtle Beach on Saturday. At the top of this story, you can see video captured...
carolinacoastonline.com
Margie Wright, 80; service Feb. 6
Margie S. Wright, 80, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, February 6th at New Bern National Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Regina Harrison. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
wcti12.com
Pine Knoll Shores beach access damaged by vehicle
PINE KNOLL SHORES, Carteret County — A beach access walkway in Pine Knoll Shores was damaged recently by a vehicle and authorities are seeking information. According to the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department, sometime in the last 12 hours, a vehicle caused extensive damage to one of the beach access walkways. Officers are investigating the incident, but are asking anyone that has any information or may have seen what happened to call 252-247-2474. The vehicle involved will likely have extensive front-end damage.
WECT
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland, residents react
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for...
Balfour Beatty Awarded $242.35 Million Design-Build Contract by North Carolina Department of Transportation
HAVELOCK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has awarded Balfour Beatty a $242.35 million design-build contract to deliver improvements to Interstate U.S. 70 between the Havelock Bypass and east of Thurman Road in Craven County. The project will upgrade the 6.4-mile section of U.S. 70 to improve mobility and military interconnectivity, support economic development and increase safety along the corridor. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005741/en/ View of the site that will be reconstructed. (Photo: Business Wire)
carolinacoastonline.com
Bennitt Hawkes, 85; service later
Bennitt "Ben" Hawkes, 85, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Ben lived a full and loving life, 57 years of which was spent living in Fairfield, CT. During his time there he graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School. After high school he served in the United States Marine Corps and then graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. He shared his love of the sea with countless youths by being the Sea Scout Master of Ship 84 for over 25 yrs. His passion for boats found its way into his work where he captained the nation's oldest continuously operating ferry out of Rocky Hill, CT. He loved his dogs, both black labs and the “chili dog” variety. When he moved to Beaufort 28 years ago he continued his love of the water by raising clams in the North River. An avid pool player, he was a regular during tournament night at the Royal James in downtown Beaufort. He was also a regular at the Beaufort Grocery, stopping by daily for his cup of soup. Ben will always be remembered for his kind and empathic heart, finding humor in any situation, his love of cooking and diving deep into topics like bread making. A wise man and rich in knowledge he will be deeply missed.
