Elderly man dies days after crash in Anderson County

One person is dead days after a crash in the Upstate. The two vehicle collision happened last Friday at the intersection of Belton Highway and U.S. 29 in Anderson County.

The coroner's office reports that a vehicle ran a red light and hit a pick up truck. The driver of the truck, 80 year old Gerald Tucker of Anderson was taken to an area hospital where he died around noon Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.