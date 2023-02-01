On today's In the Moment... Between frogs and lions and octopuses, a variety of animals are moving to new homes in South Dakota. Get to know the cricket frog, a relatively new resident in the state. Learn about the health and habits of this little amphibian, as well as other frogs living in your backyard. Herpetologist Jake Kerby, Ph.D., is our guide.

