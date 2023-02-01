ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million

The spacious property located in the 4000 block of Cadwallader Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $1,750,000, or $688 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,542 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home

A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
San Jose plans affordable housing for foster youth

San Jose is greenlighting two housing projects that would provide 145 apartments for low-income residents and youth transitioning out of the foster care system. The San Jose City Council voted 10-1 Tuesday to approve a $16.8 million loan for an 81-unit affordable housing project at 1510-1540 Parkmoor Ave. Newly-appointed Councilmember Arjun Batra cast the lone dissenting vote. The... The post San Jose plans affordable housing for foster youth appeared first on San José Spotlight.
