San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
hoodline.com
China-based developer behind scandal-linked SF project is causing housing development headaches at three sites in San Jose
A real estate firm based in China is causing some major frustrations in San Jose because of a lack of action on a few major development projects. The drama comes after a top executive for Z&L Properties was arrested in London over a bribery and corruption case in San Francisco.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million
The spacious property located in the 4000 block of Cadwallader Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $1,750,000, or $688 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,542 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
mediafeed.org
The 20 most expensive US cities for retirees
As the golden years near, many become hyper-focused on how big a nest egg they need to retire. Not surprisingly, the size hinges largely on where that nest is needed, as the cost of housing and other living expenses vary widely by locale. Our latest LendingTree study calculates how much...
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
San Jose plans affordable housing for foster youth
San Jose is greenlighting two housing projects that would provide 145 apartments for low-income residents and youth transitioning out of the foster care system. The San Jose City Council voted 10-1 Tuesday to approve a $16.8 million loan for an 81-unit affordable housing project at 1510-1540 Parkmoor Ave. Newly-appointed Councilmember Arjun Batra cast the lone dissenting vote. The... The post San Jose plans affordable housing for foster youth appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Silicon Valley
PayPal chops hundreds of Bay Area jobs in fresh jolt to tech sector
SAN JOSE — PayPal has revealed plans for a fresh round of job cuts in San Jose, a staffing reduction that serves as a disquieting sign that the Bay Area’s tech layoffs have yet to run their course. The digital payments giant intends to eliminate more than 300...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.
SFist
BART San Jose Extension Gets $375 Million State Grant, Expects To Start Construction Next Year
Another big pile of state money is kickstarting BART’s extension into downtown San Jose and Santa Clara, which will come in handy, as authorities now admit the total project cost will indeed be about $9 billion. It was not even three weeks ago when Governor Gavin Newsom announced his...
Chinese developer starts selling San Jose projects
A China-based real estate firm whose co-founder was recently arrested in connection with a bribery scheme is selling off a premier residential development site in San Jose, while the fate of two others is still unclear. The former Greyhound bus station site at 70 S. Almaden Ave. in downtown San...
Silicon Valley
Housing costs trouble Bay Area residents more than elsewhere in California, new poll finds
As the Bay Area struggles to confront a chronic housing shortage and million-dollar home listings, a new poll indicates residents here are more concerned than most Californians about the high cost of housing. The survey by the nonprofit Public Policy Institute of California, found 80% of Bay Area residents see...
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
