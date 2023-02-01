Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Ram's New Small Pickup Truck: Everything You Need to Know
The midsize truck segment is booming. So is the new compact pickup truck segment, where the only limiting factor on Ford’s ability to sell Mavericks is how fast they can build them. Ram has been an outlier so far; we haven’t seen a revival of the Dakota yet, and...
Carscoops
Here’s The List Of Hyundai And Kia Models Being Blacklisted By State Farm
Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have soared thanks to social media and a lack of engine immobilizers, and this has resulted in a handful of insurance companies refusing to cover affected models. Now we’re getting a better idea of which vehicles are being blacklisted as WWL has obtained a...
State Farm says it stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
State Farm said it has temporarily stopped providing new auto insurance policies for some model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles in some states because of an increase in thefts for those cars. "This is a serious problem impacting our customers and the entire auto insurance industry," a State Farm spokesperson said in an email to CBS MoneyWatch. State Farm didn't specify which types of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are affected, nor in which states it has suspended new insurance policies for the cars. But the decision comes after the Highway Loss Data Institute found that theft claims for...
Insurance companies refuse to cover Kia and Hyundai car models
Along with Progressive, the insurer is not writing new policies on certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles in some markets.
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
C9 Corvette Set For 2029 Model Year Debut
There’s certainly no shortage of interest and enthusiasm when it comes to the latest eighth-generation C8 Corvette, with GM recently pulling the wrapper off the new hybrid, all-wheel-drive C8 Corvette E-Ray. Time, however, waits for nothing and no one, and that includes sports cars. With that in mind, GM Authority has learned new details on the forthcoming ninth-generation C9 Corvette, including when it’s scheduled to debut.
You don't need an electric vehicle with a long range — buy one you can afford instead
Prospective EV-buyers shouldn't lean on range to decide on going electric. They should dive into other variables, like ease of charging and cost.
msn.com
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
torquenews.com
Subaru Forester Starts The Year With The Lineup’s Biggest Drop - 3 Reasons Why
The 2023 Subaru Forester is an excellent compact SUV, but it continues a sales slide to start the new year. Here are three reasons why. The 2023 Subaru Forester continues to slide in sales to start the new year. Subaru of America reports the Forester compact SUV dropped 25.3 percent, the most significant decrease of any model, with 10,114 models sold, and starts the year as the third best-selling model in the lineup. Forester had 13,531 models delivered to customers in January 2022.
Gear Patrol
Volkswagen Could Have Another Cool New Electric SUV for America
Volkswagen launched its modern EV lineup in America a couple years back with the ID.4 crossover. In the near future, we'll also be getting the ID. Buzz van and the new ID. Aero sedan. But a new report from Germany brings word of another VW electric car coming to America that sounds very intriguing.
Mazda CX-90 Revealed As Classy Three-Row Crossover Flagship
After an extensive teaser campaign, including the confirmation of an all-new inline-six engine, Mazda has finally unveiled the all-new CX-90 in full. The CX-90 is built on Mazda's equally new large platform, and it's presented to the world as a three-row crossover that sits neatly atop the Japanese manufacturer's range. In other words, it's the new flagship, a halo model for the hybrid SUV generation.
MotorTrend Magazine
Long-Block Assembly on a Field-Find Budget LS Engine Rebuild
When we left Project Groundhog at the end of PART 1, we had just finished assembling the short-block. To briefly sum up the scope of the build, we started with a down-in-the-dirt (literally) Gen III 5.3-liter truck engine that we bored out roughly 0.110-inch, to 5.7-liter specs. The approach was to build this engine correctly with no shortcuts, but also to try to maintain a reasonable budget.
Gear Patrol
Mercedes-Benz May Have Some Ruthless Model Cutbacks Coming, Report Says
Mercedes-Benz plans to go all-electric by 2030. That transition will necessitate massive changes to the brand's current lineup of mostly combustion-powered vehicles. We've heard some rumblings in previous years about how that process will shake out. But a report from Car and Driver spells out further details of Mercedes developments over the next few years.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y 7-Seater: Pros And Cons After Two Years Of Ownership
This family has owned a Tesla Model Y Long Range for two years now. It's a dual-motor all-wheel-drive crossover with the optional third row of seats. The family of five has taken the Model Y on many road trips, and they decided it was time to share their opinions with the world.
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
You may not be able to "borrow" that Netflix login too much longer. This week, Netflix rolled out its new anti-password sharing measures, including device verification when an account is being used outside the home network. If an account is being repeatedly used outside the home wifi network of the account owner, or if a new device tries to connect, Netflix will send the primary account holder a 4-digit verification code which they will have 15 minutes to enter. Those who aren’t part of an account household will now have to get their own account or be added as an “extra member” by the plan's owner for an additional fee.
MotorTrend Magazine
BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face
If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
torquenews.com
2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right
Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
electrek.co
Magicycle launches the ‘SUV of e-bikes’ with full suspension fat tire electric bike
Electric bicycle maker Magicycle has just unveiled its newest model, which is the most premium e-bike yet in the company’s lineup. The full-suspension Magicycle Deer also claims to be an “SUV e-bike,” though that term seems to get thrown around a lot lately. We’ve seen plenty of...
