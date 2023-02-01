Read full article on original website
San Antonio cannabis chef Edward Villarreal's long-awaited Mxicanna Cafe is now open
The cafe will serve classic Mexican fare by day and edible hemp-infused bites by night.
San Antonio Current
A San Antonio home with balcony views of the Hill Country is on the market for $1.2 million
A two-story mansion in San Antonio's Reserve at Sonoma Verde development is on the market for $1.2 million, and its second-story balcony comes with breathtaking Hill Country views. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property is perched on a hillside and appears to have a built-up concrete foundation that provides a formidable rise....
KENS 5
The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5. But, to get this deal,...
KTSA
Animal Care Services seizes several dogs from home on San Antonio’s Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — About a dozen dogs are warm today, thanks to some concerned citizens. Animal Care Services were called to a Northwest side home Tuesday to rescue the dogs who had been left out in the cold. ACS says they were contacted by area residents several...
KTSA
Family in Travis County treated with hyperbaric chamber in San Antonio hospital after carbon monoxide poisoning
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A generator is taking the blame for carbon monoxide poisoning suffered by a family in Travis County on Thursday. The family, including two children, got sick and were airlifted to University Health. According to News Channel 4 San Antonio, University Health is one of...
KSAT 12
East Side physician honored with Baptist Health System Humanitarian Award
SAN ANTONIO – When his patients congratulate him for the Humanitarian Award from the Baptist Health System, Dr. Leo Edwards said he tells them, “It’s y’all who made it possible.”. Edwards has spent more than 40 years in the East Side community where he was born...
Chef-owner of San Antonio's Lucy Cooper's Ice House to appear on Food Network show
Braunda Smith will show off her cooking chops on the May 24 episode of Guy’s Grocery Games.
foxsanantonio.com
WEEKEND GUIDE: 4 fun family-friendly events this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - It’s Friday, which means it’s time to get a jump on those weekend plans! Don’t have any? We’ve got you covered with some fun and exciting events happening around town. Calling all car enthusiasts! Saturday is the second Alamo City LX Mopar Car...
Daddy, daughter dances happening in San Antonio this month
Treat your daughter like a princess.
John Leguizamo visits San Antonio's Thai Chili on the Northwest Side
Have you seen the 'Encanto' actor roaming around town.
East Coast sandwiches and soup arrive in San Antonio's Beacon Hill
East Coast cheesesteaks, hoagies, and soup are headed to Beacon Hill.
Renting 2-bedroom apartments in San Antonio might call for roommates
Not exactly good news from Zillow.
Haunted In Texas-What If You Found Out Your House Was Haunted By This?
What if you found out that your house was haunted? Would you follow my lead and immediately find a new place to live? We gots to go! I'm not staying in a home that I found out after the fact was built on an ancient burial ground. In the words of Ariana Grande, thank you, next!
KSAT 12
Despite flood of applications, San Antonio leaves 15% of ARPA money for mental health on the table
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio City Council awarded $36.4 million in federal pandemic relief money Thursday for mental health, youth, seniors and assisting nonprofits. But despite another $109 million worth of unfunded requests, the city left another $3.7 million on the table, planning to divvy it up at a later date instead.
KSAT 12
New indoor family entertainment center opens in San Antonio area
BALCONES HEIGHTS, Texas – There’s a new family entertainment center in the San Antonio area. AR’s Entertainment Hub opened its doors on Jan. 7 at 4522 Fredericksburg Road — Suite B100, inside the Wonderland of Americas in Balcones Heights. “Empowered by a strong desire to offer...
KSAT 12
Woman living in condemned home for two weeks relocated with community’s help
SAN ANTONIO – A woman whose home was deemed unlivable is staying in a warm place with electricity for the first time in two weeks. On Jan. 17, Mary Lou Sandoval’s home, a four-plex just north of downtown, was damaged by a fire. Sandoval has toughed it out...
KSAT 12
Ice damage follow-up: Tree branch breakage, insurance claims, and ways to help prevent it in the future
SAN ANTONIO – When the sun came up Wednesday morning, a light was shed on ice damage found in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country. Pictures sent in via KSAT Connect show broken tree limbs, downed power lines and even uprooted trees. Here’s a break down of what...
KTSA
Man shot by family member in front of home on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument between two family members leads to a shooting on the West side. FOX 29 is reporting that a man in his 30’s is in the hospital after he was gunned down at around 2 A.M. Friday. The victim had been in...
KSAT 12
Chicken Salad Chick celebrates its first SA location with week-long giveaways
SAN ANTONIO – Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chicken Salad Chick is settling into the Alamo City this month. Chicken Salad Chick will open on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 22831 N. US Hwy 281 in Stone Oak. Throughout its grand opening week, the restaurant will offer celebratory giveaways for customers, including...
15 romantic spots that San Antonio couples should visit
Crazy in love? Visit these romantic gems.
