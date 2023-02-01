Read full article on original website
Related
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script
When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Is No Stranger to Hollywood Romances
Brad Pitt continues to be spotted with Ines de Ramon — who is no stranger to Hollywood romances.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen appears to confirm rumors on her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu Coach Joaquim Valente
Gisele Bündchen, the supermodel and ex–wife of Tom Brady, was recently spotted in Costa Rica with her jiu–Jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. This sparked rumors of the two being on romantic terms in November 2022. The couple was seen having dinner together and later strolling with Gisele Bündchen’s kids.
Evan Peters Told His Ex-Girlfriend Emma Roberts That Kissing Her Was Like ‘Kissing Cloris Leachman’
Why actor Evan Peters once told his ex-fiancée Emma Roberts that kissing her was like "kissing Cloris Leachman."
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle
Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Brandon Lee Reveals What Mom Pamela Anderson Is Really Like
Get ready to meet the real Pamela Anderson. Fans will get an inside look into the Baywatch star's life in her new Netflix documentary Pamela: a love story. And there's no one better to help tell...
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Gisele Bündchen Is Reportedly Considering Going Solo to This Major Event for the First Time in Years Following Tom Brady Split
In the new chapter in her life following her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is ready to focus on two things: her work and her kids. According to a source for Daily Mail, Bündchen seems not only happy to change her priorities, but she’s also looking forward to it too.
Amanda Seyfried Once Shared That Dating Ryan Phillippe Put Her off Celebrity Relationships
Amanda Seyfried learned a valuable lesson being in a relationship with a celebrity like Ryan Phillippe that she didn’t want to repeat.
Cardi B Called Off Divorce From Offset Because ‘He Wanted to Change For Me’
Cardi B is opening up about the time she filed for divorce from Offset but called it off after the Migos rapper showed her he was ready to change. The Grammy-winning rapper was the inaugural guest on The Jason Lee Show where she got candid about filing for divorce from Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in September 2020.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
Popculture
Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback
Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
HelloGiggles
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We're all friends here.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0