After more than half a century in production, the final delivery of Boeing’s 747 widebody airliner marked an epic moment in aviation history. AIN asked seasoned author and journalist Andreas Spaeth to explain why “the Queen of the Skies” is so iconic, how it came to be, and why it changed the airline industry forever. He told us what sets the 747 apart from other groundbreaking aircraft like the supersonic Concorde and more pragmatic offerings since then, such as the 787 Dreamliner and the A350.

2 DAYS AGO