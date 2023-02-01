Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
StandardAero Completes Western Jet Aviation Acquisition
StandardAero closed on the purchase of Van Nuys, California-based Gulfstream maintenance specialist Western Jet Aviation on Wednesday. The acquisition is StandardAero’s 12th since 2015 and adds significant Gulfstream airframe MRO capability, with more than 120,000 sq ft of hangar, shop, ramp, and office space on a 10-acre facility, nearly 100 personnel, and Western Jet’s avionics and interior shops.
London-area Farnborough Airport Soars to New Heights
London-area Farnborough Airport, the UK’s only dedicated business aviation airfield, has smashed its annual aircraft movements record and expects the upward trend to continue this year, airport CEO Simon Geere said yesterday. Driven by sustained demand for business aircraft travel, the airport logged 33,120 takeoffs and landings last year—up from 26,007 in 2021 and 32,366 in its previous record year of 2019.
Boeing 747: Saying a Fond Farewell to the ‘Queen of the Skies’ Airliner
After more than half a century in production, the final delivery of Boeing’s 747 widebody airliner marked an epic moment in aviation history. AIN asked seasoned author and journalist Andreas Spaeth to explain why “the Queen of the Skies” is so iconic, how it came to be, and why it changed the airline industry forever. He told us what sets the 747 apart from other groundbreaking aircraft like the supersonic Concorde and more pragmatic offerings since then, such as the 787 Dreamliner and the A350.
