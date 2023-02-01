ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozzy Osbourne’s Touring Career Is Over Due to Health and Spinal Issues

 3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne, 74, will no longer be touring, he announced on Wednesday.

The rocker shared the news in a Twitter statement, explaining that he must cancel his upcoming shows and won’t be touring in the future due to major health issues.

He wrote, “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine.”

“My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

Osbourne later added, “I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F--KS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

He reflected, “Never would I have imagined my touring days would have ended that way,” adding, “My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel…”

The post noted that ticket refunds are now available at point of purchase.

In January 2020, Osbourne spoke to “Good Morning America’s” Robin Roberts about the fall and his Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He explained, "It's been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

Osbourne later added, "I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold. I don't know if that's the Parkinson's or what, you know, but that's — see, that's the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery. I'd never heard of nerve pain, and it's a weird feeling."

Since the fall, Osbourne has also battled a staph infection in his hand, COVID, and other health issues.

