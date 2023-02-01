Read full article on original website
Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
In short, immunosuppressants are drugs that suppress the immune system to prevent organ rejection in transplantation and treat autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, etc. They work by blocking the immune response and protecting the transplanted organ. The use of immunosuppressants is divided into three phases: induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection.
5G in Healthcare Market to be Worth $166.1 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled ‘5G in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Services [Professional, Managed], Connectivity), Application (Healthcare Management, Remote Healthcare, AR/VR, Asset Tracking, Connected Medical Devices), End User (Payer, Provider)—Global Forecast to 2030. According to this latest publication...
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Worth $8.95 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market by Offering (Software, Service), Application (Target Discovery, Lead Identification, Clinical Testing), Therapy Area (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurodegenerative), Deployment, End User—Global Forecast to 2030. According to this latest publication from Meticulous...
Chronic Cough Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 7.8% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Chronic Cough Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Decongestants, Combination Drug, Antibiotics, Acid Blockers, and Other Drug Class); Route of Administration (Oral, Injections, Inhalation, Other and Route of Administration); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy) and Geography.
AI in Healthcare Market Expected to reach $194.14 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 38.1%
AI in healthcare market was valued at $8.23 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $194.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.1% from 2021 to 2030. Artificial intelligence assists machines to perform any task without human interventions. It uses different algorithms and software that help the machine to inculcate perception and reasoning for various situations. AI is widely applicable in the healthcare sector for various purposes such as drug discovery and precision medicine. In addition, it is used to analyze a patient’s medical data, predict disease onset, and personalize treatment provided to the patient.
Carboxy Therapy Market Predicted to Reach US$ 190.99 million by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Carboxy Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 85.24 million in 2021 to US$ 190.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their developments. The carboxy therapy market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, increased demand for antiaging treatments, and a surge in the geriatric population. However, regulatory policies and safety concerns associated with carboxy therapy are hampering the market growth.
Fitness Apps Market Size to Garner USD 120.37 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 24.3%
The global fitness apps market was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market. However, technical issues in apps, the high cost of in-app purchases, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and increase disease prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit $96.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%
The global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.3% by 2028 Says, The Insights Partners
Biopharmaceutical tubing are specifically designed to meet critical needs of biopharmaceutical and medical industries. This tubing is produced by the extrusion process and is extensively used in drug delivery systems, feeding tubes, and peristaltic pumps as well in a wide range of minimally critical invasive applications, including stent delivery systems, cardiovascular catheters, and urological retrieval devices. Moreover, these are also used with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. They confer exceptional thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties.
Superdisintegrants Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.6% by 2027
According to The Insight Partners’ Latest Study on “Superdisintegrants Market to 2027″ Includes Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type (Synthetic Superdisintegrants, Natural Superdisintegrants, Other Superdisintegrants); Formulation (Tablets, Capsules); Therapeutic Area (Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Oncology, Inflammatory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Other Diseases) and Geography. ‘‘Superdisintegrants Market...
Oxygen Concentrators Market: A Growing Market with Unlimited Potential And CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that provides a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. It works by filtering the air from the surrounding environment and removing nitrogen, so that the remaining air is rich in oxygen. This purified oxygen is then delivered to the patient through a nasal cannula or mask. The device is commonly used for patients with respiratory conditions that require supplemental oxygen.
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size to Accrue $569.72 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine (Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, and Others), Species (Tilapia, Trout, Salmon, Shrimps, and Others), and Route of Administration (Injection Vaccines, Immersion Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines)”; the global aquaculture vaccines market growth is fuelled by development of novel vaccines, rising prevalence of infectious diseases in aquatic animals and growing aquaculture industry.
Wearable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 174.48 Billion at 27.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Trends By Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports Academies and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets) – Forecast till 2030. Wearable Medical Devices Market. Wearable Medical...
Antifungal Drugs Market Expected to Grow US$ 13,997.4 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antifungal Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses Global Analysis by Infection Type (Superficial Fungal Infection and Systemic Fungal Infection), Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines, and Others), Therapeutic Indication (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, and Others), and Dosage Form (Drugs, Ointment, Powder, and Others)
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Trends, Size Projection, SWOT Analysis, Future Insights and Outlook by 2030
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Research Report, By Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud/Web-Based) and By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Services) – Global Forecast till 2027. The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market is touted to exhibit a healthy 12.2% CAGR over the assessment...
Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Share to Hit $13 Billion, Worldwide, by 2027 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service (Hematology Products & Services, Hemostasis Products & Services, and Immunohematology Products & Services), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes)”; The global hematology analyzers & reagents market size is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2027 from USD 7.25 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2020–2027.
5% CAGR for Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market (2027) Growth is Driven by Rise in Geriatric Population
According to The Insight Partners, “Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device (Patches, Wristwatches, and Probes and Catheters), Indication (Hypertension, Coronary Diseases, Congenital Problems, Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Heart Failure, Arrhythmias, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Emergency Services Centers, Homecare, and Others) and Geography”; The global non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market size is expected to reach USD 3,30,902.81 thousand by 2027 from USD 2,26,049.76 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027.
Global Surgical Drill Market: Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017-2027
As per Renub Research’s latest report titled “Surgical Drill Market, Size, Forecast 2023-2027 Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity” Global Surgical Drill Market Size will reach US$ 872.92 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.26%. A surgical drill is an instrument used to bore holes inborn for the attachment of surgical pins, plates, and screws or to remove skull base bones and reshape teeth in preparation for a fall. These tools are used for various purposes such as drilling holes in the jawbone, preparing the site for implant placement, and fixing the implant in place.
Antibiotics Market Projected to Reach US$ 59,253.24 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antibiotics Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Drug Class (Sulfonamides, Aminoglycosides, Carbapenem, Macrolides, Fluoroquinolones, Penicillin, Cephalosporin, Others); Action Mechanism (Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors) and Geography.
Healthcare BPO Market Share, Regional Outlook, Sales Statistics, Research Insights and Overview 2027
Healthcare BPO Market: Information By Payer Service (Claims Management Services, Member Management Services, Provider Management Services, Care Management, Product Development and Business Acquisition Services, Billing and Accounts Management Services, HR Services and Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations) and Provider Service (Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Care and Patient Enrollment) – Forecast till 2027.
