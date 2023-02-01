Read full article on original website
Related
Medagadget.com
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Trends, Size Projection, SWOT Analysis, Future Insights and Outlook by 2030
Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Research Report, By Type (Integrated Software, Standalone Software), By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud/Web-Based) and By End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Services) – Global Forecast till 2027. The Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market is touted to exhibit a healthy 12.2% CAGR over the assessment...
Medagadget.com
Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Business Opportunities, Future Growth, Regional Outlook and Insights by 2030
Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report Information by Biomarker Types (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA (CTDNA), Extracellular Vesicles (EVS) and other Biomarker (Circulating RNA and Proteins)), Application (Cancer Therapeutic Application, Reproductive Health and Other Therapeutic Application), Sample (Blood Sample, Urine Sample and other), End User (Hospitals and Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers and other End Users) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2030.
Medagadget.com
Immunosuppressants Market Growing at 14.7% CAGR to be Worth US$ 13,890.0 Million by 2026, Says Allied Market Research
In short, immunosuppressants are drugs that suppress the immune system to prevent organ rejection in transplantation and treat autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis, arthritis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, etc. They work by blocking the immune response and protecting the transplanted organ. The use of immunosuppressants is divided into three phases: induction, maintenance, and treatment of acute rejection.
Medagadget.com
Global Hemostats Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.72% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson), Dolphin Hemostats, Medcura, EndoClot
As per DelveInsight, the global Hemostats Market was valued at USD 3.64 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027), it is anticipated to reach USD 5.07 billion by 2027. Some of the key factors, such as the increasing number of surgical procedures, the growing focus on blood loss management during surgeries, emphasis on improving the safety and usability of Hemostats for end users, and technological advancements, are anticipated to drive the Hemostats Market. The leading companies in the Hemostats Market include Baxter International Inc., Johnson and Johnson, GELITA Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hemostasis LLC, Stryker Corporation, Pfizer, Mallinckrodt, CryoLife, Integra Life Sciences, Cura Medical, Meril Life Sciences, Beijing Datsing Bio-Tech, Zhonghui Shengxi, Curasan AG, Teflex Inc, Biotemed, BD, Biom’up, Foryou Medical, and others.
Medagadget.com
Hunter Syndrome Market to Witness Growth by (2022-2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Homology Medicines, Regenxbio, Takeda, JCR Pharmaceuticals, GC Pharma, Denali Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, ArmaGen
The Hunter Syndrome market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hunter Syndrome pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hunter Syndrome market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Hunter Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth...
Medagadget.com
Wearable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 174.48 Billion at 27.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Trends By Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports Academies and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets) – Forecast till 2030. Wearable Medical Devices Market. Wearable Medical...
Medagadget.com
Telemedicine Market Size Worth USD 423 Billion at 22.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Telemedicine Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Service Type (Telenursing), Component (Software, Hardware), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Dermatology) End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care) – Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Share, Forecast till 2030. The telemedicine market was valued USD 67.3 Billion in 2021 and...
Medagadget.com
Healthcare BPO Market Share, Regional Outlook, Sales Statistics, Research Insights and Overview 2027
Healthcare BPO Market: Information By Payer Service (Claims Management Services, Member Management Services, Provider Management Services, Care Management, Product Development and Business Acquisition Services, Billing and Accounts Management Services, HR Services and Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations) and Provider Service (Revenue Cycle Management, Patient Care and Patient Enrollment) – Forecast till 2027.
Medagadget.com
Oxygen Concentrators Market: A Growing Market with Unlimited Potential And CAGR of 5.90% from 2021 to 2030
An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that provides a concentrated flow of oxygen to a patient. It works by filtering the air from the surrounding environment and removing nitrogen, so that the remaining air is rich in oxygen. This purified oxygen is then delivered to the patient through a nasal cannula or mask. The device is commonly used for patients with respiratory conditions that require supplemental oxygen.
Medagadget.com
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market to be Worth $82.74 Billion by 2029
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled, ‘Point-of-care Diagnostics Market by Application (Influenza, Pneumonia, COVID-19, TB, HAI, Hepatitis, HIV, Glucose, Coagulation, Hematology, Cancer, Cardiac), Platform, Purchase Mode (Prescription, OTC), End User (Home Care, Hospital)—Global Forecast to 2029.’. According to this latest...
Medagadget.com
5G in Healthcare Market to be Worth $166.1 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled ‘5G in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Services [Professional, Managed], Connectivity), Application (Healthcare Management, Remote Healthcare, AR/VR, Asset Tracking, Connected Medical Devices), End User (Payer, Provider)—Global Forecast to 2030. According to this latest publication...
Medagadget.com
Biopharmaceutical Tubing Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 8.3% by 2028 Says, The Insights Partners
Biopharmaceutical tubing are specifically designed to meet critical needs of biopharmaceutical and medical industries. This tubing is produced by the extrusion process and is extensively used in drug delivery systems, feeding tubes, and peristaltic pumps as well in a wide range of minimally critical invasive applications, including stent delivery systems, cardiovascular catheters, and urological retrieval devices. Moreover, these are also used with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment. They confer exceptional thermal, mechanical, and chemical properties.
Medagadget.com
Global Digital Therapeutics Market to be Worth $22.16 Billion by 2030
Meticulous Research®—a leading global market research company, published a research report titled ‘Digital Therapeutics Market by Component (Software, Device), Application (Diabetes, Respiratory, CNS, Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Addiction, Rehabilitation, Obesity, Nutrition), End User (Patient, Payer, Provider, Employer)—Global Forecast to 2030.’. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®,...
Medagadget.com
Carboxy Therapy Market Predicted to Reach US$ 190.99 million by 2028 at 12.4% CAGR: The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Carboxy Therapy Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 85.24 million in 2021 to US$ 190.99 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players, along with their developments. The carboxy therapy market growth is attributed to the growing adoption of noninvasive aesthetic procedures, increased demand for antiaging treatments, and a surge in the geriatric population. However, regulatory policies and safety concerns associated with carboxy therapy are hampering the market growth.
Medagadget.com
5% CAGR for Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market (2027) Growth is Driven by Rise in Geriatric Population
According to The Insight Partners, “Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Monitoring Device Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Device (Patches, Wristwatches, and Probes and Catheters), Indication (Hypertension, Coronary Diseases, Congenital Problems, Myocardial Ischemia and Infarction, Heart Failure, Arrhythmias, and Others) and End User (Hospitals, Emergency Services Centers, Homecare, and Others) and Geography”; The global non-invasive cardiac output monitoring device market size is expected to reach USD 3,30,902.81 thousand by 2027 from USD 2,26,049.76 thousand in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2027.
Medagadget.com
Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit $96.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%
The global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Medagadget.com
4.4% CAGR for Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Growth to Hit $800+ Million, Globally, by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Global Helicobacter Pylori (H. pylori) Non-Invasive Testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecasts to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Test Type (Serology, Stool Antigen, and Urea Breath), Test Method (Laboratory Based and Point-of-Care), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Laboratories)”; the global helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) non-invasive testing market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2028, it is expected to grow from US$ 596.82 million in 2021 to US$ 800.04 million by 2028.
Medagadget.com
Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Value Worth $21.85 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Glucometers, Lancets, Testing Strips, and Other Glucose Monitoring Devices) and End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics)”; The glucose monitoring devices market size is estimated to reach USD 21.85 billion by 2027 from USD 12.62 billion in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2027.
Medagadget.com
Hyaluronic Acid Market Insights, Size Estimation, Growth Projection, Research Overview and Outlook by 2027
Hyaluronic Acid Market: Information by Grade (Cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade), by Application (Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Pharmaceutical API, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Ophthalmology), by End User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Food Industry, Personal Care), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2027.
Medagadget.com
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size to Accrue $569.72 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine (Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, and Others), Species (Tilapia, Trout, Salmon, Shrimps, and Others), and Route of Administration (Injection Vaccines, Immersion Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines)”; the global aquaculture vaccines market growth is fuelled by development of novel vaccines, rising prevalence of infectious diseases in aquatic animals and growing aquaculture industry.
Comments / 0