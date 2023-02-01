ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Kevin Durant Praises Rockets' Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green

By Grant Afseth
 3 days ago

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has taken notice of some Houston Rockets rising stars, Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green.

The 12-38 Houston Rockets currently hold the worst record in the NBA, but there is no denying they are a team with some intriguing young talents — Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green , and Jabari Smith Jr., among others.

Many consider the Rockets to have one of the most talented young cores in the NBA. Kevin Durant showed some appreciation for the Rockets' young talents while appearing on #NBAHooperVision while revealing his favorite young players. Among the names he highlighted was s econd-year center Alperen Sengun .

“I was going to give some love to Alperen Sengun,” Durant said. “I like Sengun. He was dunking on a couple of people, and I didn’t know he could get up like that. He’s nice. I like him.”

Sengun is having a strong sophomore campaign, averaging 15.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Durant also took notice of Jalen Green, expressing that he's confident in both of their developmental outcomes being favorable.

“I like a couple of guys on the Rockets,” Durant said. “I think Jalen Green is showing me something, too. He’s definitely nice. Yeah, but so many dudes I enjoy. I appreciate their game, and I can see them getting better in the future.”

While Green's scoring efficiency has dipped slightly from his rookie campaign, he's still averaging an impressive 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Green remains sidelined due to a right calf contusion.

The Rockets have a long way to go before they can get back to the playoffs in the competitive Western Conference. The continued growth of Sengun and Green will need to be at the forefront of their efforts to achieve those results successfully.

What the Rockets ultimately choose to do with shaping the roster this offseason will be something to keep an eye on. Some have speculated about the possibility of a James Harden reunion, or a general urgency to push for competitive maneuvers to be made in the upcoming offseason.

Houston, TX
