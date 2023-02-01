Read full article on original website
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Harold Mahlon Liner, Jr
Harold Mahlon Liner, Jr. On February 1st, 2023 at 9:43 PM, Harold Mahlon Liner, Jr. peacefully left this life to continue living for eternity with his Savior. He was surrounded at his home by family who sang favorite hymns and Gospel songs over him as he drew his last breath with this temporary body. Harold was a Church of the Nazarene preacher’s kid and grew up in parsonages across the Southeast US. His family had lived in almost a dozen cities by the time he graduated from Central High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He had been accepted at the University of Chattanooga, but when he received the news that his parents were called to serve in yet another city, it didn’t take long for one of his dad’s church members to offer him a room in their home so that he could remain in Chattanooga to attend college. Harold was that rare fellow who used both sides of his brain. He graduated from University of Chattanooga in 1966 with a degree in chemistry, but he also sang Southern Gospel music in groups with his brother Mark and wife Hazel. Harold used that experience to later fill in as worship leader at his local church, and even later, volunteered to lead worship at Lifecare Center in Tullahoma for several years. At a revival led by his father, Harold noticed the pianist, a friend from his childhood. He decided to speak to her after the service, thus beginning a beautiful life together filled with love, music, and family. Harold and Hazel sang duets regularly, incorporating their children, grandchildren, and in-laws into singing as they joined the family. While in Missouri, he and Hazel served as registered song evangelists in the Church of the Nazarene. If you gave him the first few words or notes of any hymn, Gospel song, or many other genres, he could and would sing the entire song for you! Harold was drafted into the Army in 1967. He was admitted into Officer Training School, then began flight school as a helicopter pilot. He served one tour in Vietnam, from 1969 – 70. Returning stateside, Harold relocated with his family from Ft. Wolters, TX to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri and moved up in rank. There were fewer opportunities in the Army for helicopter pilots, so Harold achieved his degree in Geological Engineering from the University of Missouri at Rolla, and began working in the Directorate of Engineering and Housing at several duty stations. He served overseas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (1978 – 1980) and Schweinfurt, Germany (1980 – 1983). His family has many fond memories and stories from these years. His last military assignment was Ft. Dix, New Jersey. With the goal of becoming a teacher, Harold achieved his Master of Education with an emphasis in Chemistry and Physics, graduating in 1986 from Trenton State University and retiring from the Army in 1987. Harold began his civilian career teaching at Pemberton Township High School, Pemberton, New Jersey in 1987, where he taught physics, chemistry, biology, physical science and earth science. When it was time to return to his beloved south, Harold and Hazel moved to Normandy, Tennessee in 1992, where he began teaching at Tullahoma High School. While at THS, Harold was much more than a teacher. He instituted a new science course, Principles of Technology, which was geared toward students on a technical path. He also mentored and supervised the independent study program for math and science, for those students interested in competing in the International Science and Engineering Fair. This is widely accepted as the “Olympics of Science and Math” competition. Over the 17 years he led the program, THS took 55 students to the International Science and Engineering Fair, which is held in a different city every year. Outside of his career, Harold served as the Coffee County Republican Chairperson for two years and was very active in the organization. Anyone who saw his truck or his front yard during election season knew how important local and national politics was to him! Harold also loved the outdoors. He spent many hours hunting, fishing and shooting with friends and family. He also took pride in caring for his lawn, garden, and blueberry bushes. After retirement, Harold spent much time with his grandchildren. He taught his two oldest grandchildren their homeschool high school science classes, volunteered with his grandson Adam’s Boy Scout troop, Troop 158, and recorded countless hours of his granddaughter Emily Joye playing piano and violin. His grandson-in-law so enjoyed the many hours of conversation the two were able to have over the last four years. He loved his youngest grandson, Lennox, and was always excited when he could come to stay the weekend to spend time with his Papa and Gramma. Anyone who knew Harold Liner knew three things about him: he loved God deeply and served him with his life. He loved his wife and family above anyone else, and he had the greatest sense of humor of anyone you would ever meet. His family has been deeply impacted by all three, and his memory will most definitely live on through the telling and retelling of his many humorous stories. Mr. Liner was born in Kannapolis, North Carolina on March 27th, 1943 to the late Harold Mahlon Liner, Sr. and Martha L. Lear. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Mark Allen Liner. He is survived by his wife, Hazel Ledford Liner; one daughter, Marleeta Yardumian (Don); two sons, Randall Liner (Nettie) and Joshua Liner (Chloe); and three grandchildren, Adam Jeffrey Yardumian, Emily Joye Yardumian Smith (Jacob), and Lennox Joseph Liner. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00pm-3:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 3:00pm with Dr. John Anderson and Pastor Michael Simon officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Man wanted for assaulting Putnam County deputy
After a recent round of wintry weather, some Tennesseans woke up to find their trees coated in a sheet of ice, begging the question, “Are some trees more susceptible to ice damage than others?” https://www.wkrn.com/news/tennessee-news/types-of-trees-that-are-more-likely-to-be-damaged-by-ice/. Wilson County middle school student arrested after …. A Wilson County student was...
Before the Highway: Chattanooga, Tennessee
Ninth Street — or the Big 9 — in Chattanooga, Tennessee, was a 20th century cultural mecca filled with clubs, restaurants, bars and other businesses drawing the likes of musicians including Bessie Smith, Lovie Austin and Clyde Stubblefield, as well as Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions. (Ninth Street is now known as Martin Luther King Boulevard.) The city is also home to the Walnut Street Bridge, now a popular destination due to its views and walkability but a location where Black men were lynched by hanging in 1893 and 1906.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
Middle TN residents fall victim to icy porches
For many of us, the most dangerous part of the ice storm was stepping out of our own front door.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Tullahoma Old Navy to host grand opening Saturday; special giveaway set for first 100 visitors
Old Navy is excited to open our newest location in Northgate Mall in Tullahoma, TN. This is the first store in Tullahoma, with nearby locations in Murfreesboro, Spring Hill and Chattanooga. The new store will have over 12,000 square feet of dedicated retail space. Grand opening ceremonies are set for...
Nissan techs can vote on union, NLRB rules
A group of around 86 Nissan North America Inc. technicians at a Tennessee manufacturing plant can vote on unionization, the U.S. labor board ruled, rejecting the company’s argument that any union election should include thousands more employees. The tool and die technicians “are highly skilled,” “have separate supervision” and...
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Woman pronounced dead after found along Franklin County road
A death investigation is underway after a 53-year-old woman was discovered next to the road in Franklin County Thursday morning.
Drive By Ascension St. Thomas Tonight and SEE red
(MURFREESBORO) Drive by Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford hospital at night and see RED. The local hospital is lit in red to honor HEART MONTH. The hospital also recognizes those who care for the heart health of our communities, specifically Ascension Saint Thomas Heart, emergency medical services workers, emergency departments associates, and other healthcare heroes providing 24/7 care to those who are critically ill.
Cream City marks decade with new owners
Cookeville – Everyone has seen the Cream City sign illuminating the WestSide in Cookeville. If you haven’t, you should drop by. It is a calling card for the city and a landmark for those who are just passing through. Recently, Cream City celebrated the 10-Year anniversary of its...
Smyrna man agrees to plea deal in connection with 2014 homicide
Eight and a half years after a man was murdered in Smyrna, his killer has finally been sentenced for the crime, but not before another person was victimized, as well.
MPD Sergeant Retires After More Than Three Decades
Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the City of Murfreesboro. “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community,” Higgins said. “I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
Drug report from Macon County
LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office released its drug report on Tuesday, detailing the total amount of illegal narcotics seized in the county since September 1, 2022. According to the report, drug units have removed the drugs below from the streets:. Meth: 29.71 grams. Fentanyl: 26.78...
Frances ‘Phyllis’ Edwards Dix
Mrs. Frances ‘Phyllis’ Edwards Dix, age 85, of Manchester, Tennessee, following months of care at home by her loving husband Richard, passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. She was born October 2, 1937, in Dalton, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Odell Edwards of Dalton. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard E. Dix; son, Steven (Gena) Dix; daughter, Denise Dix; grandchildren Rachel Dix Bishop (Chris) of Nashville, and Jared (Rebecca) Dix of Maryville, TN; and brother, Richard (Caroline) Edwards of Dalton, GA, along with a niece and nephews.
This Might Just Be The Most Peaceful Town In All Of Tennessee
There is a certain charm about Tennessee, a state that’s home to the friendliest folks you’ve ever met and the most beautiful little downtown areas. There are some impossibly charming towns in Tennessee, and today, we have another wonderful town to highlight for you. Wartrace, Tennessee, is a Mayberry-like town that is undoubtedly charming and worth the visit.
