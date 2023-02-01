TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO