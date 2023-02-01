ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
The New York Times

New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. cop should be charged after video shows him repeatedly punching 14-year-old, lawyer says

An attorney for a South Jersey family has released a video allegedly showing a police officer punching a 14-year-old after kicking down the door of his house. The Salem City police officer entered the residence without a warrant on Oct. 22 after attempting to question the teen about a fight, then repeatedly punched the boy and threw him to the floor, according to attorney Durann Neil Jr.
SALEM, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy