Jury convicts N.J. man of murder in killing of ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend
A jury has convicted a Cumberland County man on a murder charge in the 2019 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. Frank J. Baker, 29, of Upper Deerfield, was accused of shooting Jair A. Rennie, 22, during a July 20, 2019, confrontation in Fairfield Township in Cumberland County.
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
N.J. cop should be charged after video shows him repeatedly punching 14-year-old, lawyer says
An attorney for a South Jersey family has released a video allegedly showing a police officer punching a 14-year-old after kicking down the door of his house. The Salem City police officer entered the residence without a warrant on Oct. 22 after attempting to question the teen about a fight, then repeatedly punched the boy and threw him to the floor, according to attorney Durann Neil Jr.
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $24K Sold At NJ Wawa
A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $23,613 was sold on Friday, Feb. 3, New Jersey officials said. The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland in Cumberland County. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Car Strikes Utility Pole On Calhoun Street
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) One person suffered injuries after they crash into a utility pole on Calhoun between West Paul Ave. The crash knocked the power out for a brief minute in some parts of the North Ward and Ewing Township, Ewing Emergency Medical Services and Capital Health Paramedics transported the driver to Capital Health Medical center. Prospect heights fire department responded to the scene and later turned the scene over to Trenton officials. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth $50K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the Double Play ball drawn, scoring the $50,000 double play prize. The winning ticket was sold at Spirit’s Unlimited located at 941 Route 37 West in Toms River. The Double Play drawing results for the February 1 drawing were: 04, 23, 39, 57 and 63. The Double Play Ball number was 26.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside
I told you back in October that the house used for the classic “Amityville Horror” film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for.
$4 Million Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Sold In South Jersey
A second-tier prizewinning Mega Millions lottery ticket good for $4 million was sold in Camden County. The winning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1 million prize. That ticket was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $4 milliion. The ticket from the...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
