Footwear News

Amazon Is Have a Secret Sale on Its Best-Selling Snow Boots Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Choosing the best winter boots for women can be a job in itself. There are hundreds of styles at your feet, from designer brands to Amazon favorites. But if you are looking for a tried-and-true option, you need to check out Amazon’s Dream Pairs Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots that are on sale. Today, shoppers can snag these best-selling snow boots with more than 11,000 five-star reviews for up to 45% off. These perfect everyday winter shoes feature durable water...
In Style

Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing This Hard-to-Get Teddy Coat From an Unexpected Brand

Controversial opinion: Heavy-duty winter coat season has not arrived in New York City just yet. Gasp. I’m from Minnesota, so what I see as “heavy-duty” is very different from what people in the Big Apple might classify as such. While I personally have yet to pull out my ultra-thick winter topper, celebrities have already taken some of their coziest coats for a spin, inspiring me to, well, do the same.
denver7.com

These popular Amazon joggers are a Lululemon dupe for just $29

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve been eyeing some Lululemon joggers, but don’t want to...
People

Everything Worth Buying at Zappos' Huge Outerwear Sale, Including The North Face and Ugg Jackets for Up to 45% Off

Hurry, sizes are selling out It's definitely winter, and that means cold and snowy weather for many people. But the cold weather doesn't mean sacrificing style — all you need is a cute jacket to spruce up your fashion game. And right now, Zappos is having a huge sale on outerwear, including must-have brands like Ugg, The North Face, and Columbia. Outwear on Sale at Zappos The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket in Lunar Slate, $176.40 (orig. $210)Ugg Vickie Puffer Jacket, $126.72–$144.54 (orig. $198)Michael Michael Kors Lightweight Down Jacket,...
ETOnline.com

The 15 Best Women's Winter Coats On Sale This Weekend: Patagonia, lululemon, North Face and More

With February's icy weather now in full swing, you might need something a bit more substantial to keep out the chill. For those needing to update their winter gear, there is a huge selection of women's coats on sale with major discounts up to 90% off. With deals from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, UGG, Columbia and lululemon, you can save on designer styles and everyday classics.
Refinery29

Lululemon’s Fan-Fave Belt Bag Is Back In Stock After Selling Out

You never want something until you can't have it. On The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks. Lululemon is one of those brands that...
WWD

CEO Talks: Kate Spade’s Liz Fraser on New Store Design Concept, a ThredUp Deal and the Color Green

Since Liz Fraser assumed the role of chief executive officer and brand president of Kate Spade New York in March 2020, she has guided the $1.4 billion lifestyle brand through the pandemic, store closures and reopenings, a hybrid work schedule and new ways of working. For the last fiscal year, the brand experienced a 22 percent increase to achieve record revenues.More from WWDKate Spade New York Pre-Fall 2023All the Celebrities at Kate Spade's NYFW PresentationKate Spade New York RTW Fall 2020 “I remain definitely more excited about Kate Spade today than I was even when I started,” Fraser said in an...
