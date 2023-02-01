ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes

As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII

As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games

Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien

If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs

After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels About Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement

Gisele Bündchen responded Wednesday on Instagram after Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement. The Brazilian supermodel wished her ex-husband “only wonderful things” as he moves on from a playing career that lasted 23 seasons and included seven Super Bowl titles. But does this encapsulate how Bündchen really...
Inside Troy Brown’s Pregame Speech At East-West Shrine Bowl

New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown got a valuable taste of head-coaching responsibilities this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That also included Brown, who was the head coach of the West team with several other members of the Patriots serving on his staff, giving a pregame speech before the two sides went head-to-head Thursday night.
Derek Carr Rumors: This NFC South Team Could Be Potential Suitor

It’s no secret the Raiders have no interest in Derek Carr in their future plans, and Las Vegas has until Feb. 15 to either trade or cut the quarterback. That’s because the $40.4 million the 31-year-old is owed will become fully guaranteed by that date. It’s also why teams aren’t eager to trade for Carr and instead waiting for the QB to hit free agency, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
Derek Carr Jokes About Leaving Raiders At NFL Pro Bowl Event

Derek Carr is getting one last chance to play in Las Vegas this season, and he sure is making the most of it even if it’s coming at an exhibition event. The disgruntled veteran quarterback, who appears well on his way to being traded by the Raiders this offseason, was a late addition to the NFL Pro Bowl due to injuries to other signal-callers.
Broncos Request Interview with Brian Flores for DC Position

According to ProFootballTalk, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton. Flores met with the Arizona Cardinals last month for their head coaching job. The 41-year-old is also in the running for defensive...
Tom Brady Reveals Plans For First Friday Of Retirement

Tom Brady is kicking off his first weekend of retirement with some big plans. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday morning in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. Brady completes an incredible 23-season run that includes seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and a résumé that surely will get him to Canton, Ohio, when he’s eligible.
Aaron Rodgers Trade: QB Shuts Down One Potential Landing Spot

Aaron Rodgers is a California kid, and with Tom Brady retired, could the Green Bay Packers superstar be the one to end his career with the San Francisco 49ers?. That’s according to Rodgers himself, at least, who is in the Golden State this week to play the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the famous golf course.
Watch (And Laugh At) Saquon Barkley Take Dodgeball To Face At Pro Bowl

Somedays, Tom Brady retires. Then, on other, much slower news days, Saquon Barkley takes a dodgeball to the kisser. We’re in the midst of a sneaky quiet sports week. The Super Bowl is still a week away, the NHL is going to its own All-Star break, and the NBA is in a holding pattern until the trade deadline. We’re also still a few weeks away from baseball spring training games.
How Matthew Judon Feels Mac Jones Can Rebound After Tough Patriots Season

Mac Jones had a tough sophomore season, but the New England Patriots remain confident in the young quarterback. New England brought back Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, and more changes are expected after the Patriots failed to make the postseason. There will need to be a lot of work...
