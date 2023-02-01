Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Related
Kelce Brothers Call Rob Gronkowski To Pass On Unfortunate News
It’s no secret Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will be playing against each other in the Super Bowl, but it also means the brothers are fully focused on football and not the festivities that will go on in Arizona. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will take...
What Tom Brady’s NFL Career Taught Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes
As Patrick Mahomes was kickstarting his Chiefs tenure, the greatest quarterback of all time was putting the finishing touches on his own NFL career. Mahomes’ first five seasons in Kansas City proved to be the final five campaigns of Tom Brady’s remarkable 23-year run in the league. Despite the limited overlap, the star signal-callers shared the field for multiple memorable matchups, including the 2019 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl LV.
Best Twitter Follows Leading into Super Bowl LVII
As Super Bowl LVII quickly approaches, we want to ensure you’re up to date with all possible information regarding both teams. After some thorough Twitter scrolling, here’s who we recommend giving a follow for the next week or so to make sure you’re ready to go for the big game. Philadelphia Eagles Follows:
Here’s How Much You Would’ve Won If You Bet $100 On Tom Brady Games
Tom Brady might have had a tumultuous relationship with Las Vegas bookmakers, but bettors who backed the legendary quarterback walked away alongside him after a notable long-term gain. Brady on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NFL after 23 seasons. The 45-year-old, who also retired last year for the short...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Julian Edelman Has Two-Word Answer For Why 2023 Patriots Will Make Playoffs
After failing to qualify for the postseason twice in the last three years, Julian Edelman is confident the New England Patriots will be back in the tournament in 2023. “Billy O’Brien,” Edelman told NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles on Tuesday. O’Brien is the Patriots’ new offensive coordinator...
How Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Feels About Tom Brady’s NFL Retirement
Gisele Bündchen responded Wednesday on Instagram after Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement. The Brazilian supermodel wished her ex-husband “only wonderful things” as he moves on from a playing career that lasted 23 seasons and included seven Super Bowl titles. But does this encapsulate how Bündchen really...
Raiders QB Derek Carr Will Not Extend February 15 Trigger Date in Contract
According to ESPN.com, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will not extend the February 15 deadline in his contract, one that will trigger $40.4 million in guaranteed money. “I don’t think that would be best for me,” said Carr during Thursday’s Pro Bowl Games. Simply put, the...
49ers Support Quarterback Rule Change After Disaster In NFC Title Game
The 49ers had their promising 2022 season come to an end Sunday in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles after San Francisco’s two rostered quarterbacks suffered injuries. The Eagles impressed, sure, but San Francisco essentially played the second half with two arms tied behind its back. Three...
Inside Troy Brown’s Pregame Speech At East-West Shrine Bowl
New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown got a valuable taste of head-coaching responsibilities this week at the East-West Shrine Bowl. That also included Brown, who was the head coach of the West team with several other members of the Patriots serving on his staff, giving a pregame speech before the two sides went head-to-head Thursday night.
Derek Carr Rumors: This NFC South Team Could Be Potential Suitor
It’s no secret the Raiders have no interest in Derek Carr in their future plans, and Las Vegas has until Feb. 15 to either trade or cut the quarterback. That’s because the $40.4 million the 31-year-old is owed will become fully guaranteed by that date. It’s also why teams aren’t eager to trade for Carr and instead waiting for the QB to hit free agency, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
Derek Carr Jokes About Leaving Raiders At NFL Pro Bowl Event
Derek Carr is getting one last chance to play in Las Vegas this season, and he sure is making the most of it even if it’s coming at an exhibition event. The disgruntled veteran quarterback, who appears well on his way to being traded by the Raiders this offseason, was a late addition to the NFL Pro Bowl due to injuries to other signal-callers.
Broncos Request Interview with Brian Flores for DC Position
According to ProFootballTalk, the Denver Broncos have requested an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position under new head coach Sean Payton. Flores met with the Arizona Cardinals last month for their head coaching job. The 41-year-old is also in the running for defensive...
Tom Brady Reveals Plans For First Friday Of Retirement
Tom Brady is kicking off his first weekend of retirement with some big plans. The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday morning in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. Brady completes an incredible 23-season run that includes seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and a résumé that surely will get him to Canton, Ohio, when he’s eligible.
Aaron Rodgers Trade: QB Shuts Down One Potential Landing Spot
Aaron Rodgers is a California kid, and with Tom Brady retired, could the Green Bay Packers superstar be the one to end his career with the San Francisco 49ers?. That’s according to Rodgers himself, at least, who is in the Golden State this week to play the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the famous golf course.
Watch (And Laugh At) Saquon Barkley Take Dodgeball To Face At Pro Bowl
Somedays, Tom Brady retires. Then, on other, much slower news days, Saquon Barkley takes a dodgeball to the kisser. We’re in the midst of a sneaky quiet sports week. The Super Bowl is still a week away, the NHL is going to its own All-Star break, and the NBA is in a holding pattern until the trade deadline. We’re also still a few weeks away from baseball spring training games.
Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets: Buying Patrick Mahomes’ Remaining Weapons
One of the slowest weeks on the sports calendar is almost done, and Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is in sight. The Super Bowl prop bet market is off and running, too, as propositional wagers remain a massive part of the Super Bowl betting experience.
How Matthew Judon Feels Mac Jones Can Rebound After Tough Patriots Season
Mac Jones had a tough sophomore season, but the New England Patriots remain confident in the young quarterback. New England brought back Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, and more changes are expected after the Patriots failed to make the postseason. There will need to be a lot of work...
Don’t Expect 49ers To Make Major Quarterback Addition This Offseason
While the speculation involving now-retired Tom Brady made plenty of sense, it seems like the San Francisco 49ers are more than willing to move forward with their youthful quarterback room as is. At least that’s what 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is saying publicly. Shanahan and general manager John...
Ex-Celtic Rajon Rondo Reportedly In Talks To Join Kentucky Staff
Rajon Rondo could be heading back to school. The 2008 Boston Celtics champion was one of the best guards at the University of Kentucky and was known for his flashy passes and competitive edge in his 16-year NBA career. Rondo returned to Lexington, Ky., last Saturday and was introduced as...
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0