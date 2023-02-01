ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Nets’ Irving out versus Wizards, one day after trade request

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will not play for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night, a day after he told the team he would like to be traded. The Nets said Irving’s absence was due to right calf soreness, adding him to the injury report for their game against Washington. Irving had not been listed on the report Friday night or Saturday morning.
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

James closes in on NBA record, Lakers falls to Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — LeBron James moved 36 points away from breaking the NBA career scoring record in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 131-126 loss to New Orleans on Saturday night that ended the Pelicans’ losing streak at 10 games. James had 27 points to go with nine...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

