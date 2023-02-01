26-year-old crawls to neighbor for help after she’s shot on a walk, TN reports say

A 26-year-old woman was attacked and shot by two men while on a walk in a neighborhood, Tennessee police say.

Nashville police said surveillance footage shows the woman on a walk at about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, when a dark sedan passed her. The car, possibly a Dodge Avenger, passed the woman once before turning around and stopping.

Two men then jumped out of the car and grabbed the woman, punching her and trying to take her phone, a public information officer told McClatchy News. After attacking her, the men shot the woman three times in the arms and legs before driving off, police said.

As she was attacked, the woman “screamed and fought back,” police said.

After her attackers fled the scene, the woman crawled to a neighbor’s front porch , WZTV reported. When the neighbor looked outside, she saw “the young lady ... crouched at (her) front door, bleeding.”

The woman’s blood, socks and shoes were left on the neighbor’s front porch, WSMV reported.

The 26-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, a public information officer told McClatchy News.

Anyone with information about the car or the case should call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, police said.

LSU sophomore had been raped by two men before car hit and killed her, officials say

Video shows ‘vicious unprovoked’ attack on woman outside Best Buy, Florida cops say

15-year-old escapes man accused of sexually assaulting her on trail, California cops say