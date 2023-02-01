ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Lands Former Marshall Commit Layne Swafford As PWO

By Zach Goodall
 3 days ago

Former Marshall edge rusher commitment Layne Swafford has flipped to Florida as a preferred walk-on.

Photo: Layne Swafford; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High 2023 edge rusher Layne Swafford has committed to Florida as a preferred walk-on. The former scholarship pledge to Marshall announced his new pledge on Wednesday, National Signing Day for the class of 2023.

Swafford originally committed to the Thundering Herd in Aug. 2022, just before his senior season. However, Swafford opened his recruitment back up on Jan. 29 and quickly teamed up with his home-state Gators in the days to follow.

A consensus three-star prospect, Swafford is considered the No. 143 edge rusher and No. 1824 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He tallied 81 tackles and seven sacks over the last two seasons with the Sharks.

Interestingly, Swafford is the second high-profile walk-on edge rusher — considering his options — that Florida has secured to close out a recruiting class in as many cycles.

Last year, the Gators secured the commitment of Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian outside linebacker Bryce Capers as a preferred walk-on in January despite his three scholarship offers from FBS programs. Capers quickly exceeded expectations and appeared in three of the Gators' final four games of the 2022 season.

Florida signed scholarship edge rusher TJ Searcy as a member of its 2023 recruiting class during the early signing period, as well.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

