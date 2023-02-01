Read full article on original website
Master complaint for Exactech orthopedic devices filed
Attorneys filed a Master Complaint against Exactech over recalled hip, knee and ankle implants. The complaint, which also targets asset manager TPG, focuses on 200,000 recalled devices, according to a Feb. 2 news release from law firm Parker Waichman. Thousands of implants have been recalled in 2021 and 2022, and the most recent instance involved hip devices with failed polyethylene liners, which could have been degraded due to oxygen exposure from nonconforming packaging.
'This system is unsustainable': Why orthopedic surgeons do not feel fairly compensated
Three orthopedic surgeons recently connected with Becker's to discuss whether they feel fairly compensated in their profession. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We invite all orthopedic surgeon and specialist responses. Next...
Drs. Adolph Lombardi Jr., Charles Lawrie debut Zimmer Biomet's cementless tibia replacement
Adolph Lombardi Jr., MD and Charles Lawrie, MD completed the first clinical cases using Zimmer Biomet's cementless tibia replacement, according to a Feb. 3 LinkedIn post from the company. Zimmer Biomet's Persona OsseoTi Keel is an anatomic tibia created using 3D printing technology and is also available as a cemented...
AHN Orthopaedic Institute starts regions 1st hip replacement program
Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville (Pa.) Surgery Center became the first in the region to perform an outpatient hip replacement, the health system said Feb. 2. Michael Levine, MD, began performing same-day hip replacements in October, according to a news release. The COVID-19 pandemic was a factor behind the...
Zimmer Biomet COO expects to beat Stryker to market for shoulder robot
Zimmer Biomet's robotic shoulder application could come sooner than Stryker's, COO Ivan Tornos said in a Feb. 3 earnings call. A few days earlier, Stryker's Vice President of Investor Relations Jason Beach said in an earnings call that the company's robotic shoulder was expected to launch toward the end of 2024.
Black Hills Surgical Hospital ranked No. 1 for major orthopedic surgery: CareChex
Rapid City, S.D.-based Black Hills Surgical Hospital was ranked the No.1 hospital in the U.S. for major orthopedic surgery by CareChex for 2023. The ranking assessed nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals and is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and non-federal hospitals, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
