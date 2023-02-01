Attorneys filed a Master Complaint against Exactech over recalled hip, knee and ankle implants. The complaint, which also targets asset manager TPG, focuses on 200,000 recalled devices, according to a Feb. 2 news release from law firm Parker Waichman. Thousands of implants have been recalled in 2021 and 2022, and the most recent instance involved hip devices with failed polyethylene liners, which could have been degraded due to oxygen exposure from nonconforming packaging.

1 DAY AGO