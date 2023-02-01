Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
KY Transportation Secretary issues order to lift poultry, livestock shipping restrictions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry. “Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a tightening supply...
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky suspends limits on trucks hauling poultry, feed through the winter
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on truck drivers that will be engaged in transporting livestock feed and live poultry for the rest of the winter. "Severe winter weather across the nation has caused transportation delays that have contributed to a...
Kentucky business owner withheld taxes from employees, never paid IRS
The Department of Justice said the business owner paid $1 million of the amount due before he was sentenced.
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
AG Daniel Cameron visits Emergency Shelter of NKY, region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron visited the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky, the region’s only low-barrier, immediate-entry shelter, this week. Established as a men’s winter cold shelter 15 years ago, ESNKY’s new facility in Covington offers a wide variety of essential services, including 68 shelter beds year-round, a men’s Work Program, Daytime Navigation and Engagement Center, self-service Shower and Laundry, and an onsite healthcare clinic. The Attorney General and members of his team toured the new facility, which opened one year ago this month after a successful capital campaign.
Minnesota Man Travels 12 Hours Thru an Ice Storm to Adopt a Puppy in Kentucky
I hope you're ready for a dose of the warm and fuzzies!. As any dog lover will tell you, we would do anything for our four-legged family members. There's something special about a home with a dog, and the love pet owners have for their pups is no doubt a special one. However, Minnesota resident, Jay Mauch, brings a whole new meaning to dedication by traveling 12 hours to adopt his furever friend from the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Kama Reed: Regulation would help small businesses who own and operate skill games legally
I recently saw an advertisement by an organization claiming to be working against illegal gambling in Kentucky. In this ad, the organization refers to small businesses that operate skill games as predators and suggests that we are affiliated with organized crime and violence. My family-owned business, B.J. Novelty, has provided...
kcountry1057.com
Pandemic Medicaid will be ending soon, Beshear says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – With the federal government getting ready to end the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency, Gov. Andy Beshear warned Thursday that will mean programs such as pandemic Medicaid will also come to an end for the 260,000 recipients in Kentucky. “Given we were facing the pandemic,...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
College Heights Herald
Letter to the Editor: The correct debate concerning cannabis
Editor’s Note: This Letter to the Editor was sent in reaction to “Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky” published on Jan. 24, 2023, and has been edited for grammar and clarity, but not content. I read your opinion piece and you completely missed the point. The...
Medical marijuana card scams are growing in Kentucky
Kentucky is now one month into an executive order allowing narrow legal protections for people who use medical marijuana. However, there’s still a lot of confusion around the order and scammers are taking advantage.
wymt.com
Decisions loom for pandemic-era Medicaid enrollees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentuckians who signed up for Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon need to shop around to maintain health coverage. He said Thursday that his administration will help people through the transition. Beshear estimates that during the global health crisis, about a...
Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is.
MAYFIELD — Doug Irby, owner of a mold removal and home foundation repair company, sees daily reminders that Kentuckians still need help to recover from the tornadoes of December 2021. Yet most of the donations that Kentucky has set aside to help victims pay for unmet needs remain untapped, leaving survivors wondering if that help […] The post Millions in donations were sent for tornado relief. Survivors wonder where the money is. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Dollar General expands into health care
Dollar General Corp., a Scottsville, Kentucky-born company that moved its headquarters to suburban Nashville but has become ubiquitous across the commonwealth, has expanded into health care. The retailer has established two mobile clinics at Clarksville, Tennessee, which sits on the Kentucky border at Fort Campbell, and one at Cumberland Furnace,...
wymt.com
EKY flood assistance program making push for recovery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Businesses and local economies in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky face a long road to recovery. Many jobs were lost, and now organizations are working to rebuild the workforce, as well as these communities. The damage stretched for miles, uprooting thousands of lives and washing away...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society: meet Nakey Jakey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Tuesday, the Kentucky Human Society said they took in a Terrier mix whose condition is heartbreaking. KHS said severe disease and infections have left his skin so raw and inflamed that he is covered in sores, with barely a strand of fur left on his body. They also said his skin was so painful when he arrived that they couldn’t pet or hold him to comfort him.
wymt.com
Ky. lawmakers question utility companies on rolling blackouts
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The House and Senate Committees on Natural Resources and Energy met jointly on Thursday trying to get answers on how December’s winter storm led to widespread outages in the Commonwealth. Multiple utility companies that serve the state took questions from lawmakers. Boardwalk Pipelines, the Tennessee...
LISTEN: Ky. juvenile justice leaders respond to criticisms of conditions in detention centers
Kentucky’s juvenile justice system has been plagued with assaults, escapes and riots in recent years. Divya Karthikeyan spoke to state officials on how they would deal with the crisis.
lakercountry.com
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Comments / 4