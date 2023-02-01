ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Join The American Heart Association For The 19th Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon On Friday, Feb. 24

We are closing in on American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association will be spreading awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke all month long. Denise Bradley, Ph.D., the vice president of communications and community affairs for St. David’s HealthCare, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the upcoming 19th Annual Go Red for Women Austin Luncheon. Bradley is the Go Red for Women chair.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Bob vs. Phil vs. … Meteorologists

It’s an annual event that some people pay attention to, maybe more so in parts of the country that get bone-shivering cold during the winter. In Austin, and especially the first few days of February during the unprecedented ice event, the “forecast” of not one but two seemed to be a source of consternation since there was a disagreement.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The Fred Kerley Story: City of Taylor unveils mural honoring its hometown Olympian

Fred Kerley returned to his hometown of Taylor on Saturday morning, wearing a shirt that read, "To all the teachers who told me I wouldn't amount to anything." Kerley made this bold statement, backed by his community in Taylor as they honored him with a dedication ceremony, unveiling a mural of him. The image now standing tall for everyone to see, came from a photo during his 100-meter race in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. That race would lead him to a world title.
TAYLOR, TX
thewoodlandstx.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

