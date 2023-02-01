Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
H-E-B Stores Expanding in Texas: Ground Broken For New Location, and a Two-Story Site Also OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
First Two Storey H-E-B to Open in Austin Next WeekAsh JurbergAustin, TX
"This is Abbott's Texas". Desperate Texans Scavenge for Food in H-E-B Dumpsters During Power OutageAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
Top Black-owned businesses to go to in Austin for Black History Month
KXAN wants to know which Black-owned Austin businesses are your favorite. Let us know!
KXAN
Join The American Heart Association For The 19th Annual Go Red For Women Luncheon On Friday, Feb. 24
We are closing in on American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association will be spreading awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke all month long. Denise Bradley, Ph.D., the vice president of communications and community affairs for St. David’s HealthCare, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the upcoming 19th Annual Go Red for Women Austin Luncheon. Bradley is the Go Red for Women chair.
KXAN
Bob vs. Phil vs. … Meteorologists
It’s an annual event that some people pay attention to, maybe more so in parts of the country that get bone-shivering cold during the winter. In Austin, and especially the first few days of February during the unprecedented ice event, the “forecast” of not one but two seemed to be a source of consternation since there was a disagreement.
The Fred Kerley Story: City of Taylor unveils mural honoring its hometown Olympian
Fred Kerley returned to his hometown of Taylor on Saturday morning, wearing a shirt that read, "To all the teachers who told me I wouldn't amount to anything." Kerley made this bold statement, backed by his community in Taylor as they honored him with a dedication ceremony, unveiling a mural of him. The image now standing tall for everyone to see, came from a photo during his 100-meter race in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. That race would lead him to a world title.
KXAN
See Sandra Mae Frank In Rodgers + Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ At ZACH Theatre
ZACH Theatre, in partnership with Deaf Austin Theatre (DAT), presents Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” now through March 5th, with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. Co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik, The...
‘Queer Eye’ star to design model home for Dripping Springs neighborhood
Almost 600 new homes will spring up in the fast-growing suburb of Dripping Springs during the next three years or so — welcomed development in a region still short on housing.
Austin-area cities offering tree limb, brush collections post-storm
Residents looking to clear out downed tree limbs or other brush will have the opportunity to do so through city-run collection services.
A helping hand: Anderson High football team cleans up ice storm debris
The winter weather that has swept across Central Texas has now given way to warmer temperatures but there is still work to be done. For the Anderson High School football team, they jumped at an opportunity to help.
Schools across Austin cleaning up downed trees, branches following freeze
While the freezing temperatures have moved out of Central Texas the impacts from the storm continue.
Why 4 carbon monoxide patients couldn’t be treated in Austin
Austin Travis County EMS said it responded to a carbon monoxide exposure incident involving 8 patients Thursday night in northwest Austin.
KXAN’s Jim Spencer reflects on historic ice storm
Sometimes the best way to look at how a storm compares is to speak with people who can remember.
Austin-area trees services in high demand post-ice storm
Austin-based Angel's Tree Service was already out in Georgetown early this morning responding to requests for help. Co-owner Carlos Zarate told KXAN that he estimates his business has received roughly 200 service calls Wednesday and Thursday alone.
Boil water notices issued for parts of Hays, Travis and Bastrop counties
Boil water notices have been issued for multiple areas in Hays County, an additional area of Travis County and part of Elgin in Bastrop County.
Mayor Watson discusses future actions to combat winter weather
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson joined KXAN to discuss citywide issues related to the recent winter weather in Austin.
‘Just do your job’: West Austin neighbors still without power grow frustrated
Friday afternoon, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent asked those that are still without power to help ease strain on the city's system.
thewoodlandstx.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a...
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson tests positive for COVID
Mayor Kirk Watson has tested positive for COVID-19, Watson said in a tweet Thursday morning.
1 child dead, 1 adult injured after auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin
ATCEMS said the child was declared dead at the scene. An adult patient was taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries.
Boil water notice issued for Lexington Water customers
According to a City of Lexington Facebook post, customers should prepare for the notice to last through the weekend and into the first part of next week.
Fire stations, shelters, hospitals, houses of worship hit with blackouts
It seems no one is immune from possible power outages.
Comments / 0