Fred Kerley returned to his hometown of Taylor on Saturday morning, wearing a shirt that read, "To all the teachers who told me I wouldn't amount to anything." Kerley made this bold statement, backed by his community in Taylor as they honored him with a dedication ceremony, unveiling a mural of him. The image now standing tall for everyone to see, came from a photo during his 100-meter race in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. That race would lead him to a world title.

TAYLOR, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO