Larry Brown Sports

Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon?

Joe Mixon may have had the charges dropped regarding his aggravated menacing case, but that might not change his upcoming fate. The attention Mixon received Thursday after it was reported there was a warrant for his arrest brought his status with the Bengals to the forefront. Mixon is halfway through his 4-year, $48 million deal... The post Bengals likely to move from Joe Mixon? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Charge against Bengals running back Joe Mixon dropped for now

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The aggravated menacing charge faced by Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been dropped for now. However, the Cincinnati city prosecutor's office said it could be refilled at a later date. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday. In it, Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at...
CINCINNATI, OH

