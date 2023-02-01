Read full article on original website
1 dead, another injured in crash near West Palm Beach
One person died and another was injured in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.
Deerfield News
ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH
Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
Vehicle lands in canal after crash in western Boca Raton
Two people were taken to hospitals Monday morning after a vehicle ended up in a canal following a crash in southern Palm Beach County.
After nearly dying in hit-and-run crash, Bishop Bernard Wright nearing hospital release
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Bishop Bernard Wright was critically injured at a vigil for Stanley Davis III on Dec. 26, when he became the victim of a hit-and-run. Many feared his life would be cut tragically short. However, since the incident, Wright has been working nonstop on his recovery at Pinecrest Rehabilitation hospital at Delray Medical Center.
West Palm Beach Police searching for missing 28-year-old man
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police Department has reported a man missing. John Degance, 28, was last seen near 45th St. and South Pl. on Jan. 29. See more also: Missing Lyft driver Gary Levin is dead, family says. According to West Palm Beach Police,...
FHP searching for 2nd person responsible for fatal hit-and-run in Jupiter
Jupiter police are searching for one of two people who bailed out of a vehicle after striking a pedestrian late Friday.
Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died
PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
Boca man dies, 2nd seriously hurt in scooter-car collision
BOCA RATON — A 43-year-old Boca Raton man riding a motor scooter was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, in a two-vehicle collison Thursday afternoon, police said Friday. Didier Hurtado Estrada was riding his 2020 YNGF RevolutionX east on the right shoulder of West Palmetto Park Road, west of...
Student With Loaded Gun Arrested At Palm Beach Gardens High School
The principal of Palm Beach Gardens High says another student told a staff member on Monday that he saw a gun.
Lyft passenger recalls kindness of Gary Levin during recent ride
A Palm Beach County woman who recently rode with Gary Levin while he was working as a Lyft driver recounted his positivity and kindness during their brief encounter. Biju Knox said Levin seemed to know she was having a bad day. "He said, 'Don't be bummed out. You're such a...
Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY: Listen To The 911 Call When Man Found With Blood, White Powder
TALE OF THE TAPE: MAN SLOUCHED OVER COUCH. DRIED BLOOD ON HAND. AT SEVEN BRIDGES TENNIS COURTS IN MIDDLE OF NIGHT. WHO WAS HE WITH? WHAT WAS HE DOING? BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly elected Seven Bridges Board of Directors wants […]
Over $30K of copper wire, materials stolen from construction site in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a construction site theft after over $30,000 worth of copper wire was stolen, along with other materials. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said they are looking for the burglars responsible for breaking into multiple storage contains and stealing tools, material and over $30,000 in copper wiring.
17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
First Reports Of Antisemitic Flyers On Treasure Coast
These incidents have been happening in recent weeks across Palm Beach County, including in Boca Raton, the Town of Palm Beach and on vehicles in the employee parking lot at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
State attorney: Matthew Flores person of interest in Gary Levin case
The state attorney who serves Okeechobee County said Tuesday that a man in custody in North Carolina is a person of interest in a missing Lyft driver case. State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl confirmed those details to WPTV. Matthew Flores, 35, was taken into custody on Thursday night in Rutherford County,...
Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County
There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian
JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
