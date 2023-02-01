ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Deerfield News

ALBERTO CAPONE PEDESTRIAN DIES IN POMPANO CAR CRASH

Intersection of Northeast Seventh Place and North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach. Alberto Capone, 76, 6/24/1946, male, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach (DECEASED) The Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that left a man dead in Pompano Beach. According to investigators, at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed By Brightline Train In Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton Police, Crime Scene Investigators, and Boca Raton Fire Rescue professionals are all on the scene of what appears to be a suicide by train situation in the City of Boca Raton. According to sources with knowledge of […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday. “My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Family confirms that missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin has died

PALM BEACH GARDENS — The family of missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver Gary Levin confirmed Tuesday that he has died. Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on her Facebook page that services in her 74-year-old father's honor will be announced in the next few days. She did not discuss the circumstances surrounding his death and said the family is asking for privacy. ...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cw34.com

Hazmat team and firefighters contain gas leak in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A gas leak closed a busy road in Delray Beach leaving hazmat teams and firefighters to quickly contain it. Delray Beach Fire Rescue said on Monday afternoon, crews had to close parts of W Atlantic Avenue through Military Trail after worker struck and hit a 2-inch, underground gas line outside of a Jiffy Lube gas station.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Lansing Daily

17-year-old girl dies after being shot in face inside Pompano Beach motel room

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 17-year-old twin girl, a student at Coconut Creek High School, is dead after someone shot into the window of the motel where she was inside with family members. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave., shortly before 2 a.m. … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
POMPANO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Still no identification on body found in Okeechobee County

There are still unanswered questions in the case of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Autopsy results could be released as soon as Tuesday to confirm whether the human remains found in Okeechobee County over the weekend were those of Gary Levin. Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Jupiter police: Car makes illegal U-turn to avoid traffic stop, hits, kills pedestrian

JUPITER — A pedestrian was fatally struck Friday night by a vehicle that was making an illegal U-turn to avoid a traffic stop, police said Saturday. Jupiter police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at approximately 10 p.m. Friday. The driver of the vehicle, avoiding police, proceeded to make an illegal U-turn, hitting and killing a pedestrian near Center Street and Loxahatchee Drive, police said.
JUPITER, FL

