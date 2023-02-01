ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Calijah Kancey Lions' Defensive Tackle of Future?

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

Scouting report of Pittsburgh Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey.

The Detroit Lions could be on the verge of becoming a playoff team in 2023. But, before that happens, the team must make a concerted effort to upgrade its defense this offseason.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should take the first step in doing just that by building up the defensive side of the ball through this April’s NFL Draft .

Holmes and company’s defense has a variety of needs, and the organization could fill a couple of voids in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit through its two first-round picks in the 2023 draft.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema agrees, and in his latest mock draft, he has the Lions doubling up on defense in the first round.

After selecting Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon at No. 6, Pittsburgh Panthers defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is the choice for the Lions at No. 18.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound defender made his presence known at Pittsburgh the past two seasons, compiling 27.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks during the aforementioned time frame.

His 22.7 percent pass-rush win rate would be appealing for a Lions team that is looking for sustained pressure from the defensive line.

“A gifted and technically advanced athlete, Calijah Kancey has a chance to become a high-level starter and one of the league’s better interior pass rushers,” SI NFL Draft Bible said of the interior lineman.

The talented 21-year-old was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American.

Unfortunately, a shoulder injury prevented him from appearing in both the regular season finale and the Sun Bowl against UCLA.

Reviewing film from this past season, the future NFL defensive lineman must continue to add to his pass-rush toolbox.

Also, he must make sure to work to establish multiple counter moves to offset how veteran linemen with elite blocking skills will attempt to limit his production.

The addition of Kancey to Detroit's defense would certainly help Aaron Glenn and the roster move in the right direction, headed into the 2023 season.

