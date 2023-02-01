Read full article on original website
IGN
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
IGN
Pixel Cup Soccer - Official Ultimate Edition Trailer
Pixel Cup Soccer is a retro-style arcade soccer game with fast-paced gameplay featuring excellent pixel art graphics reminiscent of the classic 90s games. Play friendly matches, tournaments or create your team and lead it to glory in career mode. You can play alone in single-player mode or participate in a multiplayer game with up to 8 friends. Pixel Cup Soccer Ultimate Edition is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.
IGN
Xbox 360 Marketplace to Lose 40 Titles; Microsoft Is Offering Massive Discounts on All Things Anime as Part of Xbox Anime Month
Xbox has unveiled a list of 40 titles, which will no longer be part of the Xbox 360 marketplace in India. According to a new Xbox support page, these titles will be removed from the store from Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Once the deadline day passes, players won't be able to purchase them from the Xbox marketplace. However, players can continue to download and play them, if they buy these games before February 7. The list of games removed from the Xbox 360 include:
IGN
FAST X - Official The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift Legacy Trailer
On the streets of Tokyo, speed needs no translation. Watch the trailer for a look back at The Fast and The Furious Tokyo Drift ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more.
IGN
Way of the Hunter - Official Aurora Shores DLC Announcement Trailer
Journey to Alaska in Way of the Hunter's Aurora Shores expansion. Watch the announcement trailer to see the landscapes and wildlife of the Aurora Shores expansion, featuring 14 different species from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elks and more. The Aurora Shores DLC for Way of the Hunter is coming soon...
IGN
Attachment - Official Trailer
A horror romance steeped in Jewish folklore. Maja (Josephine Park, Baby Fever), a Danish has-been actress, falls in love with Leah (Ellie Kendrick, Game of Thrones, An Education), an academic from London. After Leah suffers from a mysterious seizure Maja returns with her to her childhood home. There, she meets Leah's overbearing mother, Chana (internationally acclaimed Danish actress Sofie Gråbøl, The Undoing, The Killing), a woman who could hold dark secrets.
IGN
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Cassie Lang and Ant-Man (Future) Reveal Trailer
Marvel Contest of Champions is introducing two new Champions to the mobile fighting game. Cassie Lang, inspired by Quantumania, and comic book-inspired Ant-Man (Future) join the growing roster of Champions. Cassie Lang arrives on February 16 along with Ant-Man (Future) debuting on March 2 to fight Kang the Conqueror. Marvel Contest of Champions is available now on iOS and Android.
IGN
The Day Before Gets First Extended Look in Over a Year
Open-world survival game The Day Before got a 10-minute gameplay footage trailer today, the first new look at the game in over a year as developer Fntastic finds itself embroiled in a trademark dispute. The new look shows off some exploring, weapon modding, scavenging, and shooting down infected enemies. The...
IGN
My Happy Ending - Official Trailer
Andie MacDowell stars as a famous actor who goes incognito to seek treatment for a medical issue. While at the hospital, she meets three unique and remarkable women -- an aging rocker, a young mother, and a forever single retired schoolteacher. Together, they help her face adversity with humor and camaraderie while coaching her for the most challenging role she has ever played…herself.
IGN
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
IGN
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
IGN
It Takes Two Sells a Massive 10 Million Copies
Update: 02/03/2022: It Takes Two has now sold more than ten million copies, doubling its five million record set this time last year. Announced on developer Hazelight Studios' Twitter (below), the team said "our minds are officially blown" as they celebrated the impressive number. "Potentially twice as many players have...
IGN
Photo Ops - Praenost
This page will detail how to find every Photo Op in Forspoken's Somewhere Near Cipal region. Photo ops allow Frey to take pictures of the world around her for additional experience and filters for photo mode. This activity is tied directly into the New Perspectives side quest, which sees Frey...
IGN
All Schematics Locations
Schematics in Dead Space are blueprints that you can take to the Store to unlock. The Schematics allow you to purchase weapon ammo and upgrade the Suit. These blueprints are scattered throughout the different Decks on the USG Ishimura. This guide will list the locations of each Schematic and will include Chapter information and Store information.
IGN
Pokemon Go Best Ultra Premier League Team
The Ultra Premier Battle League has arrived in Pokemon Go, bringing with it a set of challenging battles for you to partake in, and reap the rewards from. But which Pokemon are the best to put on your team to give you the best chances of success?. This page acts...
IGN
Fire Emblem Engage Wiki Guide
Chloé is the Royal Knight of Firene. With her fellow retainer, Louis, she fought at Florra to cover Céline's escape. She is one of the playable Characters in Fire Emblem Engage.
IGN
Dead Space Wiki Guide
This wiki guide for Dead Space covers both the 2008 original and the 2023 remake. You'll find the locations for every collectible, the changes made in the Dead Space remake, a complete walkthrough, and more. Getting Started. If you're just starting out in Dead Space, check out these helpful pages.
IGN
All Text Logs and Audio Logs
As you explore the UGS Ishimura, you will find text and audio logs from the crew. These logs give you a better idea of what happened on the Ishimura and who may have been responsible. There are text and audio logs on every deck and almost every main Mission location.
IGN
Why the Steam Deck is My Favorite Way to Play
When the Steam Deck shipped back in late February 2022, it honestly wasn’t quite up to the task of delivering on the promise it showed when first revealed back in July 2021. Seth Macy gave it a 7 when he reviewed it for us at launch, but it was clear there were some issues despite seeming so full of potential. It was an Early Access approach to a system launch, and that meant it was buggy, unstable, and game compatibility was a crapshoot. I signed up for a pre-order twice during the first six supply-constrained months, and both times I chickened-out when I finally got the notification to flip my $5 deposit into a full purchase. Despite somehow successfully rationalizing that the $649 512GB version was the only one worth considering, it would always seem like a completely unnecessary indulgence for an unfinished doodad when my finger was hovering over the buy button.
