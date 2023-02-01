Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LAFCO Rejects Request to Expand Lompoc’s City Limits Westward Into Agriculture Land
A request to expand Lompoc’s city limits was rejected after reigniting a long-standing debate about protecting prime agricultural land versus providing property for future development of homes. At the end of a four-hour meeting Thursday afternoon, the Santa Barbara County Local Agency Formation Commission voted 5-2 to deny including...
Santa Barbara SoCalGas Customers Among Those to See Dramatic Drop in February Bill
Many Santa Barbara County residents were in shock when they received their January gas bills this year, as unusually high increases in natural gas prices this winter took its financial toll across the state. Partial relief may come this month with a decrease in gas prices and assistance from the...
Train services between San Luis Obispo and Goleta resume after repair work
Amtrak resumed their service routes for the Pacific Surfliner between San Luis Obispo and Goleta after two weeks of repair work.
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraft
A California witness flying over San Bernardino reported watching a pill-shaped object flying 100 feet below the aircraft at 1:30 p.m. on February 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Backed by Newsom, California Democrats revive changes to state concealed carry law
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.
Newsom rescinds state of emergency for mpox in California
SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom rescinded the statewide emergency declaration for mpox this week, citing that state residents are no longer in "extreme peril" due to the virus. Newsom issued the state of emergency for mpox, initially known as monkeypox, on Aug. 1, 2022. The declaration enabled the state to collaborate more efficiently with local governments to vaccinate at-risk people and quickly stand up vaccination and testing clinics.At that time, the state was receiving paltry dispersals of the Jynneos vaccine for mpox from the federal government. Meanwhile, confirmed and suspected cases were skyrocketing in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.Cases of the virus started to rapidly decline just after Newsom's declaration. The state has not reported a seven-day average of more than five cases per day since late October. As of Jan. 20, 5,719 cases of mpox have been confirmed statewide.In addition to the mpox state of emergency, Newsom rescinded 25 other active statewide and local emergency declarations dating back to 2017, including those for the Tubbs Fire and the Colorado Fire.
Lights Out: California Power Problems Are About To Get Worse
The original story can be read here. More blackouts could be on the horizon in California as the state’s electric grid is forced to deal with new regulations imposed by Democrat politicians to shut down power plants and mandatory switches to electric vehicles and home appliances. Californians could be left in the dark as a result — while still paying the highest energy prices in the nation.
Deadline for Colorado River water cuts passes with no agreement
SAN DIEGO — The decades-old agreements that outline water rights to the Colorado River basin are leading to an impasse on an issue affecting millions of people in the American Southwest. On Jan. 31, the seven states that draw water from the basin had to come up with a...
Will all this rain mean lower water prices for Californians?
January storms propelled California from a state of water scarcity to one of water optimism. The drought outlook in much of the state has improved thanks to continued and steady precipitation, and with more than two months left in the wet season, snowfall in the Central Sierra mountains of California has already reached 100% of the average for an entire year.
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘A little bit of perfection’: The California McDonald’s that invented the Egg McMuffin
Crowds still line up in Santa Barbara a half-century after McDonald's franchisee Herb Peterson invented the Egg McMuffin here.
National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative
SANTA BARBARA, Calif - Chickens may not fly, but egg prices are soaring. It's all thanks to the combination of a deadly bird flu outbreak and rising feed and labor costs. "We had to raise our prices," says one egg producer at the Santa Barbara Farmer's market. Egg producers on the central coast are feeling The post National Egg Shortage: A grim prediction and a unique egg alternative appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Riverton MD Blasts Powell Doc For Defending California ‘Diktat’ That Censors, Punishes Doctors
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dr. Jim McEvoy, DO, retired radiologist in Powell expressed his beliefs in a Jan. 16 [guest column] with Cowboy State Daily regarding the duty of a physician to follow the diktats of our government health agencies when instructing or advising patients.
Lake Cachuma Edges Toward Spilling as State Water Allocations Also Increase
Water was lapping near the top of Bradbury Dam this week, as runoff from big storms earlier this month continued to flow into Lake Cachuma, the reservoir on the Santa Ynez River that provides water for much of Santa Barbara County. The lake was at 99.4% of capacity, and about...
Gavin Newsom hits highest approval rating in years, poll says
A major California pollster found that Gavin Newsom's approval rating is the highest it's been in years.
Santa Barbara County agencies feeding seniors, disabled to receive $600K in ARPA funds
After Santa Barbara County received American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Board of Supervisors set aside $600,000 of ARPA money to help organizations that provide food to seniors and the disabled. Now the agencies that provide those services know how that money will be spent. Supervisors unanimously agreed to split...
Is Montecito at risk of another deadly mudslide? UCSB experts weigh in
In 2018, mud enveloped Montecito in a severe debris flow that left 23 dead. The debris flow occurred just weeks after the Thomas fire scorched the hills of Montecito. UCSB Assistant Geography Professor Vamsi Ganti said this left the area particularly vulnerable to a mudslide. “The highest risk is when...
Calif.’s storms are gone. Here’s how much water we flushed to the Pacific.
California’s mandated first flush of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in January resulted in the vast majority of incoming Delta water being sent out into the San Francisco Bay. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the month of January revealed that more than 90 percent of all water...
San Marcos Claims Automatic Playoff Berth With 61-50 Upset of Rival Santa Barbara
The San Marcos High boys’ basketball team played one of its best games of the season when it needed it the most. The Royals stunned rival Santa Barbara and punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 61-50 victory on Friday afternoon at the Thunderhut. “I thought our guys...
Newsom: ‘I’m Sick and Tired of Being Lectured’ by DA Smittcamp on Public Safety
Gov. Gavin Newsom made it clear Wednesday that he’s no fan of Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp. Smittcamp then escalated the war of words about California crime in another debate pitting the state’s Democratic governor against a Republican county district attorney. On Tuesday, following the shooting death...
