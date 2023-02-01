ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigantine, NJ

Cape May, NJ’s Connection to the Underground Railroad

As the United States celebrates Black History month, I thought it would be interesting to explore South Jersey's role in the fight to end slavery. I was surprised by what I learned. The Underground Railroad wasn't an actual railroad, nor was it underground. It was a series of secret routes...
CAPE MAY, NJ
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
What Does it Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVII?

Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?. According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northfield NJ
SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

