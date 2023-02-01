Read full article on original website
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
Cape May, NJ’s Connection to the Underground Railroad
As the United States celebrates Black History month, I thought it would be interesting to explore South Jersey's role in the fight to end slavery. I was surprised by what I learned. The Underground Railroad wasn't an actual railroad, nor was it underground. It was a series of secret routes...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
Can We Fix The Pot Holes On Jimmie Leeds Road In Galloway, NJ?
Seriously though, nobody likes to travel down a road having to swerve left and right like you're trying to avoid hitting an animal just because you're trying to protect your tires. I'm talking about all of the awful roads here in South Jersey. If you're offended by that, then, chances...
Here Is Your Guide To Free Parking This Summer In Seaside Heights, NJ
My absolute favorite thing about living in New Jersey is our access to all of the great beaches. Summer is coming, and what that means in Ocean County are those long days at the beach and cool nights strolling down the boardwalk, but it comes with a price. However, there's...
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ has sold — look inside
I told you back in October that the house used for the classic Amityville Horror film in Toms River was for sale, but it is off the market now as it was sold on 1/24/23. It sold for $1.46 million, about $200,000 less than it was listed for. The 3,866...
Historic 102-year-old Dealership in NJ Exits the New Car Business
For the first time since Warren G. Harding was elected President of the United States, you will not be able to buy a new car at a historic dealership in the heart of South Jersey. In November 1920, President Woodrow Wilson was preparing to exit The White House as Harding...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Philadelphia Eagles Logo Sand Sculpture In Cape May, NJ
The photo of a beautiful sand art sculpture was taken by John Cooke, who is the General Manager of The Sea Crest Inn in Cape May, New Jersey. The sand sculpture was created by a talented artist by the name of Brendan Schaffer. The attention to detail is fabulous. If...
Get a Sneak Peek at the Ocean City, NJ Summer Concert Series
Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 Summer Concert Series. I can't be the only one who's looking forward to Summer 2019's awesome lineup of shows, festivals, events, and concerts in the South Jersey area.
Precious Cape May Bed And Breakfasts For A Romantic Getaway
Cape May is the perfect getaway. It's close for so many, yet you feel like you are away from it all. In time for Valentine’s Day, we are publishing this article about the best bed and breakfasts in Cape May, New Jersey for a romantic getaway. Cape May is...
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Yardley, PA Distillery Making Green Vodka for Philadelphia Eagles Trip to the Super Bowl
The entire area is going GREEN in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles upcoming trip to the Super Bowl, including Yardley Distillery. Introducing Bleed Green Vodka. Isn't it fun? It's a limited edition vodka that's available now. I love the bottle. It's perfect for your Super Bowl party with your friends.
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder For November Shooting
Authorities in Camden County say a man from Sicklerville has been arrested and charged for shooting a man late last year. According to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, 35-year-old Khadafy Jones allegedly shot a 33-year-old man in Winslow Township on November 4th. Patch.com cites Winslow Police as saying the...
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Found Guilty of 2019 Murder, Faces Up to Life in Prison
Authorities say a man from Cumberland County has been found guilty in connection to a fatal shooting in Fairfield Township about three and a half years ago. According to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, 29-year-old Frank J. Baker of Seabrook was found guilty of the July 20th, 2019, shooting death of Jair Rennie.
This Spooky Cocktail Experience Hits Philly This February For A Limited Time
A new cocktail experience is coming to Philadelphia and it looks so fun! I’m totally into Halloween and this spooky boozy experience is perfect for you if you love that vibe. The Boozy Cauldron is a cocktail experience that makes appearances in different major cities, and Philly is coming...
“Hurts So Good!” You Can Now Buy This Jalen Hurts-“Flavored” Coffee Blend
Alexa, play John Mellencamp - "Hurts so good." How would you like to wake up sipping on a hot, robust cup of... Jalen Hurts?. Yeah, Philadelphia Eagles' star quarterback Jalen Hurts is a limited-edition coffee flavor now! And he sounds delicious. ReAnimator Coffee Roaster, a specialty coffee roaster in Philadelphia...
What Does it Cost to Attend Super Bowl LVII?
Thinking about going to the Super Bowl to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the Kansans City Chiefs?. According to the website Bookies.com, the lowest cost for two adults to attend Super Bowl LVII would be on average $18,098.66 for two tickets, airfare, two nights at a hotel, parking/ride service, two hot dogs, and two beers.
5 NJ bakeries to get Eagles treats for your Super Bowl party
It’s been five years since the Philadelphia Eagles have touched a Super Bowl field and let's be real, it’s the only excitement we have in the tri-state area when it comes to football. Unless you’re a Giants fan, then I apologize. I’m a Jets fan so I...
Philadelphia Eagles are Packed and Ready for Super Bowl Sendoff
A mountain of Philadelphia Eagles luggage is piled up and a flock of fans are eager to see the team off to Super Bowl LVII in Phoenix. The bags are at Lincoln Financial Field and ready for the trip to Phoenix, Arizona and the feels are REAL!. Each player's luggage...
