Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
NASCAR Star Tragically Dies
NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
Travis Pastrana’s Road to Daytona Starts With DIRTcar UMP Modifieds at DIRTcar Nationals
Having won numerous motocross and rally championships, co-created Nitro Circus and Nitro Rallycross, performed several miraculous stunts, and raced in NASCAR, amongst a plethora of other accomplishments, there isn’t much left on Travis Pastrana’s bucket list. Except for the Daytona 500. His plan to run the historic NASCAR...
2023 NASCAR Cup Series driver changes: A look at all the ride changes ahead of The Clash
The NASCAR Cup Series season unofficially begins with The Clash inside LA Coliseum on Sunday, then is jumpstarted officially on Feb. 19 with the Daytona 500. So you have some time to get acclimated to the driver changes and ride switches for 2023, like Kyle Busch in the No. 8 car.
tvinsider.com
2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports
Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Grandview Speedway to Continue Under Nascar Sanctioning for 32nd Consecutive Season, Opening Race April 1
As has been the tradition since 1992, Grandview Speedway will once again be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season. Grandview Speedway competitors have been sanctioned under the NASCAR umbrella for over three decades now and have been enjoying the benefits of being members. Benefits include racing for the NASCAR point fund money which is available for the National, Regional, State and Track championships, as well as the great insurance coverage provided by NASCAR.
Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum
LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
Hot tempers? Rookie stars? 5 things to know ahead of NASCAR's Clash at the Coliseum
Could the Clash at the Coliseum become a NASCAR Cup Series points race next year with the track at Fontana undergoing reconstruction? It is entertaining enough.
Toyota NCS LA Clash Quotes -- Bell, Gibbs, Hamlin, Reddick, Wallace
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs and Denny Hamlin along with 23XI Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace were made available to media prior to practice for to the LA Clash event today:. CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. What has it...
Justin Haley wins pole position for Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
They’re back! The stars and the cars of the NASCAR Cup Series returned with a roar to the heart of Los Angeles on Saturday. They practiced and qualified for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash, bringing smiles to the faces of NASCAR fans everywhere who’ve eagerly awaited the start of its 75th Anniversary season.
NO PREECE-URE: Ryan Preece is ready to make good on second chance in the NASCAR Cup Series
On the wall behind Ryan Preece hung a large photo of Tony Stewart taken after winning one of his three NASCAR Cup Series championships at Homestead-Miami Speedway. To some, it could be an intimidating presence. But having been hand-selected by the man known as “Smoke,” Preece is used to Stewart...
Justin Haley fastest in qualifying at L.A. Memorial Coliseum
Justin Haley set the fastest lap in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying Saturday night at the quarter-mile purpose-built track inside the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-year-old Indiana-native drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top qualifying position with a lap of 67.099 mph and...
Clash at the Coliseum Qualifying Quotes
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang – NOTE: Briscoe was involved in a practice incident with AJ Allmendinger and suffered damage to the right-front of his Mustang. He spoke about what happened after practice. WHAT HAPPENED? “I just got drove through. I thought he was slowing down...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Practice Quotes
CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang. NOTE: Briscoe was involved in a practice incident with AJ Allmendinger and suffered damage to the right-front of his Mustang. He spoke about what happened after practice. WHAT HAPPENED? “I just got drove through. I thought he was slowing down so much...
NCS AT L.A. MEMORIAL COLISEUM: Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez Press Conference Transcript
KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1; ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1; AND DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 JOCKEY CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying session at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Press Conference Transcript:. Q. Daniel, where...
Chevrolet Indycar at Thermal Club - Indycar Preseason Testing
Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet, led the Team Chevy contingent after two sessions completing Day One of Preseason Testing at The Thermal Club in the Coachella Valley just south of Palm Springs, California. Times around the 3.067-mile, 17-turn road course dropped as the day progressed with...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
NASCAR Race Lengths: 2023 (Stages)
The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Clash at the Coliseum. Ahead of the season, NASCAR has released the race and stage lengths for the season. View stage lengths for every NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 below. 2023 NASCAR Race Lengths. Date | Track...
Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured
Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Connor Mosack Adds NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA Series Races With Joe Gibbs Racing
With 20 NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Sam Hunt Racing already on his 2023 schedule, Connor Mosack is bolstering that lineup with an additional slate of races driving for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). The 23-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, will pilot JGR’s No. 19 Toyota GR Supra in three Xfinity...
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0