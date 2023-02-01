ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?

“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Star Tragically Dies

NASCAR is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023, and many drivers have competed in the top level of the sport over its three-quarters of a century as the top auto racing league in the United States.
tvinsider.com

2023 NASCAR Racing TV Schedules on FOX Sports & NBC Sports

Stock-car racing has come a long way since Bill France and his buddies got together in 1947 and formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing. The first race was held on a road course at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948, and was won by Red Byron driving a modified 1939 Ford.
Speedway Digest

Grandview Speedway to Continue Under Nascar Sanctioning for 32nd Consecutive Season, Opening Race April 1

As has been the tradition since 1992, Grandview Speedway will once again be part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series for the upcoming 2023 racing season. Grandview Speedway competitors have been sanctioned under the NASCAR umbrella for over three decades now and have been enjoying the benefits of being members. Benefits include racing for the NASCAR point fund money which is available for the National, Regional, State and Track championships, as well as the great insurance coverage provided by NASCAR.
Speedway Digest

Weekend Notebook: L.A. Memorial Coliseum

LOS ANGELES – As expected there was a lot of optimism exuded as the NASCAR Cup Series drivers arrived at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday for opening practice and then qualifying for Sunday’s Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (8 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the annual exhibition opener to the season.
Speedway Digest

Justin Haley fastest in qualifying at L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Justin Haley set the fastest lap in Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum qualifying Saturday night at the quarter-mile purpose-built track inside the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The 23-year-old Indiana-native drove the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the top qualifying position with a lap of 67.099 mph and...
Speedway Digest

Clash at the Coliseum Qualifying Quotes

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang – NOTE: Briscoe was involved in a practice incident with AJ Allmendinger and suffered damage to the right-front of his Mustang. He spoke about what happened after practice. WHAT HAPPENED? “I just got drove through. I thought he was slowing down...
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Chase Briscoe Practice Quotes

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang. NOTE: Briscoe was involved in a practice incident with AJ Allmendinger and suffered damage to the right-front of his Mustang. He spoke about what happened after practice. WHAT HAPPENED? “I just got drove through. I thought he was slowing down so much...
Rocky Mount Telegram

NASCAR book to arrive in April

Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
Racing News

NASCAR Race Lengths: 2023 (Stages)

The 2023 NASCAR season is set to begin this weekend with the Clash at the Coliseum. Ahead of the season, NASCAR has released the race and stage lengths for the season. View stage lengths for every NASCAR Cup Series race in 2023 below. 2023 NASCAR Race Lengths. Date | Track...
Speedway Digest

Busch Light Puts $2 Million on the Line for Fans Who Believe in a Kevin Harvick Victory at Daytona Featured

Busch Light knows that Kevin Harvick’s final season in NASCAR will be a ride to remember, forever cementing his status as a legend in the sport. The beer brand is upping the ante on this season, right now, by asking fans to show their support for “The Closer’s” surefire victory at the Daytona 500. Busch Light is so confident that Harvick will take the checkered flag that it’s putting down $2 Million dollars to prove it. For all the fans who’ve cheered on Harvick for thousands of laps over the years, now there’s an opportunity to win just like their favorite driver.
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

