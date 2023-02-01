Read full article on original website
Related
Allison Holker Posts New TikTok with Late Husband tWitch: 'Our Love Language'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss will never be forgotten — least of all by his widow, Allison Holker Boss. On Friday, Allison posted a new TikTok of herself and tWitch dancing up a storm, captioning it, "Our love language.. I love you @twitchtok7." Two days after his funeral, Allison paid tribute...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Shares a Heart-Melting Moment with Her Dog
An affinity for animals runs in the Irwin family, and Bindi Irwin’s 21-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is no exception. Especially when it comes to the family dogs! In an adorable new video on Instagram, Grace plays in a crocodile structure at Australia Zoo with her adorable pug, Stella Irwin. The toddler — who is looking so grown up with her long, dark curls! — gazes at the white pug sitting in the open jaws of the croc’s mouth. Then, she leans forward and touches his forehead with hers. It’s the sweetest expression of love we’ve ever seen, and Stella just calmly...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Joins Wednesday's Viral Dance Trend, Says Daughter Truely 'Made Me Do It'
Christine and Truely Brown are just the latest to pay homage to Jenna Ortega's meme-able moves from Netflix's hit series about Wednesday Addams Christine Brown is showing off her creepiest (and trendiest) moves. The Sister Wives star became the latest to join the Wednesday hype — and recreated Wednesday Addams' viral dance. A TikTok uploaded to her Instagram account showed Christine copying Netflix star Jenna Ortega's moves as seen in the hit series. "My daughter [Truely] made me do it," Christine captioned the video. Christine's youngest daughter, 12, made...
Enkyboys’ Randy Gonzalez shared heartbreaking last post with son Brice before TikToker’s tragic death at age 35
WEEKS before his tragic death, TikTok star Randy Gonzalez shared his last post with his son, Brice. The father-son duo with more than 15million followers on the platform shared a short five-second clip back in December. Brice could be seen comically yelling at Gonzalez, lip-synching along to a popular sound...
‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Get the TLC Show They’ve Been Asking for With ‘Seeking Brother Husband’
After exploring the world of polygamy in 'Sister Wives' and 'Seeking Sister Wife,' TLC turns its focus to polyandry in the new show 'Seeking Brother Husband.'
Marie Osmond was told by a 'Donny & Marie' producer she was 'fat': 'You're an embarrassment to your family'
Marie Osmond was body-shamed by a "Donny & Marie' producer who called her "fat," the entertainer revealed in a recent interview.
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
realitytitbit.com
Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa
Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Shares Rare Insight Into Marriage With Husband Caleb
Watch: TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton. Tammy Slaton is still in the honeymoon phase. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star married husband Caleb Willingham in November 2022 and, just over two months later, Tammy is still basking in the glow of the big day. "It's the best...
Cheryl Burke looks stylish in LA as ex Matthew Lawrence moves on with TLC's Chilli after divorce
Cheryl Burke seemed to be making the most of the single life Friday in Los Angeles. The recently divorced Dancing with the Stars alum stepped out looking stylish in a pair of high waist boot cut jeans.
‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Hints He & Mackenzie Are Getting A Divorce: It’s The ‘Right Thing’
Ryan Edwards, 35, sparked speculation that he and his wife Mackenzie, 26, are getting a divorce, with a new and now deleted Instagram post. The Teen Mom star shared a photo of a quote that read, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth” on Jan. 29, and added his own caption alongside it, according to in Touch. “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic],” he wrote.
Popculture
'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)
It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
‘Sister Wives’ Season 18: When Will the New Season Air on TLC? — Everything We Know So Far
Now that 'Sister Wives' Season 17 is officially over, when will season 18 air? Here's everything we know so far about the new season.
Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits
Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly
Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
toofab.com
Pregnant Sophia Grace Shares Details About Baby Shower, Reveals Cousin Rosie Was in Attendance
"It was so much fun," recalled the 19-year-old, who revealed her pregnancy back in October. Pregnant Sophia Grace is opening up about her baby shower. In a recent interview with E! News, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" alum -- who is expecting her first child -- recalled the celebration, sharing details from the fun event.
Bustle
Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight
As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
realitytitbit.com
Chris Combs’ met his wife Brittany on 1000-lb Sisters at a fast food chain
Chris Combs’ wife Brittany on 1000-lb Sisters first laid eyes on Tammy and Amy’s brother at a fast food chain. The two have been married since 2016 and are regular cast members on the TLC reality show. As Tammy Slaton goes back to rehab on 1000-lb Sisters and...
Essence
Mom Of Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss 'Almost Called' Him To Celebrate New Gap Ad: 'Then I Remembered'
Connie Boss Alexander shared the campaign on Instagram, offering up both her excitement along with her grief. On Monday, Gap released new images and video honoring Steven “tWitch” Boss. The dancer posed for the company’s latest collaboration with Haitian-owned menswear label The Brooklyn Circus before his death on December 13.
A 'Teen Mom' Fan on TikTok Might Have Figured Out Why MTV Keeps the Franchise Around
There are some reality shows that MTV just can't seem to give up. One of those is, of course, Ridiculousness, but the other is Teen Mom. Even when the original show was canceled, the franchise melded it, along with Teen Mom 2, into Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But one fan on TikTok thinks they figured out why MTV won't cancel Teen Mom for good.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0