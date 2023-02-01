ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Shares a Heart-Melting Moment with Her Dog

An affinity for animals runs in the Irwin family, and Bindi Irwin’s 21-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is no exception. Especially when it comes to the family dogs! In an adorable new video on Instagram, Grace plays in a crocodile structure at Australia Zoo with her adorable pug, Stella Irwin. The toddler — who is looking so grown up with her long, dark curls! — gazes at the white pug sitting in the open jaws of the croc’s mouth. Then, she leans forward and touches his forehead with hers. It’s the sweetest expression of love we’ve ever seen, and Stella just calmly...
People

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Joins Wednesday's Viral Dance Trend, Says Daughter Truely 'Made Me Do It'

Christine and Truely Brown are just the latest to pay homage to Jenna Ortega's meme-able moves from Netflix's hit series about Wednesday Addams Christine Brown is showing off her creepiest (and trendiest) moves.  The Sister Wives star became the latest to join the Wednesday hype — and recreated Wednesday Addams' viral dance. A TikTok uploaded to her Instagram account showed Christine copying Netflix star Jenna Ortega's moves as seen in the hit series.  "My daughter [Truely] made me do it," Christine captioned the video. Christine's youngest daughter, 12, made...
People

Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
realitytitbit.com

Sad family news left Matt Roloff crying after devastating and tragic loss of Papa

Four generations of The Rollofs came to an end after longtime followers of Little People, Big World received the sad news of the death of one of the most important members of the family – Matt’s father. But what happened, what was the Roloff tragic family news and loss and why was Matt Roloff crying during the episode?
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Hints He & Mackenzie Are Getting A Divorce: It’s The ‘Right Thing’

Ryan Edwards, 35, sparked speculation that he and his wife Mackenzie, 26, are getting a divorce, with a new and now deleted Instagram post. The Teen Mom star shared a photo of a quote that read, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth” on Jan. 29, and added his own caption alongside it, according to in Touch. “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic],” he wrote.
Popculture

'Married at First Sight: Kirsten and Shaquille Reveal Their Biggest Concerns (Exclusive)

It wasn't an easy start for Kirsten and Shaquille on Married at First Sight. After the admittedly "picky" bride dodged a kiss on the lips from her new husband at the altar, the two opened up to PopCulture.com about their relationship, which fans will get to watch play out on the rest of Season 16 of the Lifetime show.
People

Sister Wives' Robyn Says It 'Feels Disrespectful' to Bring in More Wives After Kody's Splits

Robyn also addressed how she's coping with monogamy after Kody's relationships with his other three wives broke down, admitting, "It's messing with my identity. It's not the future I wanted" Robyn Brown is opening up about what her future in polygamy looks like after her husband Kody Brown's recent splits. Kody, 53, has gone through three breakups over the last several months. While his third wife Christine Brown publicized their split in November 2021, his separations from first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown were revealed during the three-part Sister Wives: One...
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly

Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
Bustle

Nicole & Chris Hinted They’re Still Together After Married At First Sight

As far as weddings go on Lifetime’s Married at First Sight, Season 16 couple Nicole Lilienthal and Christopher Thielk’s big day was surprisingly romantic. From exchanging similar wedding gifts to their seemingly effortless first conversations, the duo quickly became a fan favorite to go the distance among the season’s five new pairs. Though Decision Day is still several weeks away, it seems viewers were on the mark, and Nicole and Chris are still together in 2023 — or are at least on good terms.
