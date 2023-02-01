ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Rescue mission benefit to highlight success stories

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You may have noticed some promotions for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s Benefit Dinner here on WKBN. The event is fast approaching and time is running out to buy tickets! WKBN is the media sponsor for the dinner. The event is Friday,...
CANFIELD, OH
Local mom starts at-home, gluten-free bakery

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, about 70% of people who have celiac disease are undiagnosed. It’s a serious autoimmune disease that makes someone very sick if they eat gluten. One Austintown mom learned her young child has celiac disease. Now, she’s on a...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
3rd graders learn value of written word with project

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary recently unpacked a special delivery. For about 10 years, third grade classes at Lisbon’s McKinley Elementary have written and published a class book. Led by third-grade teachers Dave Guy and Tiffany Toot, every year the class comes up with a different topic and title.
LISBON, OH
Black History Month: Looking at print’s impact on the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — First News is celebrating Black History Month by showcasing stories which reflect, celebrate and honor African Americans. On Friday, we took a look at an important piece of Black history in print media. The Buckeye Review has been published since 1937. It remains Ohio’s premier...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Group continues battle to get preserve rehabilitated in Coitsville

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville. Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Local grocer offering 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Meijer store in Boardman is offering a 10% produce discount to SNAP recipients. The deal runs through March 31 and is available in-store only at stores in Ohio, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The discount is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Meijer has...
BOARDMAN, OH
Youngstown program helps suspended drivers get license back

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is helping people with suspended licenses get back on track. “Licensed to Success” is a program designed to help those who are trying to get their license back after being suspended. “We got funding to remove that cycle of fines...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown reveals new logo

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has a new logo. The artwork was revealed Thursday. The coat of arms is described by the diocese in the following way:. The image is on a field of green, a traditional color of hope, with a wavy bar called...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Jailed contractor faces mounting complaints

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman home-remodeling contractor accused of stealing thousands from his customers will spend the weekend in jail without bond. John Bartos appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon on a theft charge. This is the eighth time Bartos has been before different judges just in the last two weeks, all involving would-be customers who claimed they gave the defendant money for new windows and doors, but he failed to do the work.
BOARDMAN, OH
Ohio Gov. DeWine touts modernized 911 network during stop in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday, Governor Mike DeWine visited the Trumbull County Dispatch Center to discuss a new modernized 911 network. DeWine requested a total of $45.9 million for the next-generation technology. He has proposed a plan — Next Generation 911 — to elevate emergency services for every community in the state of Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Boardman awarded $2.1M in flood control money

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems. The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park, which, with this money, is now fully paid for.
BOARDMAN, OH
Boardman mom charged after kids found alone outside

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a Boardman mom is accused of child endangering after her two children were found alone outside last month. Sara Baptiste, 26, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Wednesday. Boardman police were called to the 300 block of Shields Road shortly before...
BOARDMAN, OH
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect in the fatal Warren fire that killed a 16-year-old girl has been arrested by U.S. Marshals. According to U.S. Marshals and the Warren Police Department, Zackary Gurd, 23, was arrested by the Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
WARREN, OH
Liberty Twp. Hampton Inn sold to S.C. company

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hampton Inn on Belmont Avenue in Liberty was sold. According to records from the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office, the hotel at 4400 Belmont Avenue was sold in late January to Jay Astha LLC, out of Richburg, South Carolina. The hotel was formerly...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Hunting and Fishing Supershow comes to Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – This year’s Canfield Hunting and Fishing Supershow and Sale starts on Friday. Visit the 4-H Expo building inside the Canfield Fairgrounds for bargains on everything fishing, hunting and boating from Feb. 3-5. There will be hunting and fishing seminars with a focus on turkey,...
CANFIELD, OH
Veteran local city council member not running for re-election

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A veteran member of Warren City Council, Cheryl Saffold has decided not to run for re-election. She has not ruled out running for another political position in the future though. When Saffold’s term ends at the end of the year, she will have represented Warren’s...
WARREN, OH
Some not happy about trash disposal rate increase in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon has a new contract with its trash disposal company. For another three and a half years, the city will be using Tri-County Industries out of Grove City, but some people are not happy about the rate increase. For the last five...
SHARON, PA

