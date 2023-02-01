Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
Make money offline in USA for high lifestyleBhawna AroraMobile, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Centre Daily
Top 5 Storylines to Follow Leading Up to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Glendale, AZ for Super Bowl LVII next Sunday. The Chiefs are hoping to see more red and yellow confetti falling from the sky, while the Eagles want to see green and white taking over the field. After what everyone is anticipating will be a fantastic game from start to finish, only one team will be able to hold up the Lombardi Trophy when it’s all said and done.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft: Northern Michigan OT Jake Witt Runs Sub-4.8
Everyone loves hearing about the diamond in the rough prospect. A player on the fringes of playing in the NFL but remains relatively unknown to the outside world. Jake Witt of Northern Michigan falls into that category. “Being a guy that’s going under the radar compared to a lot of...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady to Patriots? ‘That Ain’t Happening!’
Not many knew what would happen after the Dallas Cowboys knocked Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of the playoffs. Speculation said that Brady could look to leave Tampa Bay in favor of joining a team like the Las Vegas Raiders in pursuit of another Lombardi Trophy. Some even suggested that Brady could sign with his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.
Centre Daily
Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update
The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl LVII’s Outcome Won’t Impact Jason Kelce’s Decision on Retirement
PHILADELPHIA – It’s not a matter of if Eagles center Jason Kelce can still play, because, of course, he still can. At 35, he is still playing at a ridiculously high level, was named to his fifth All-Pro team, and Super Bowl LVII will mark his 140th straight start. He is fifth in team history in most games played at 176, just behind leader David Akers, who played 188.
Centre Daily
Steelers’ Rival Interested in Byron Leftwich for OC Job
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers fans are keeping hope alive that the team will add another offensive mind to their coaching staff to assist Matt Canada and company. And at the top of many fan's lists is former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The Steelers have competition, though. According...
Centre Daily
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
Centre Daily
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
Centre Daily
Ravens to Tag QB Lamar Jackson in Case of Future Trade?
Somewhere inside of all the reports on the Baltimore Ravens' contractual plan with Lamar Jackson there are some basic truths ... you just have to dig through lots of "word salad'' to get there. The easy and obvious truth: Baltimore, short of signing its star QB outright, will use the...
Centre Daily
Ravens Take Another Look at OC Candidates
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh looks to be narrowing the list of candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken recently earned his second interview with the team, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Monken helped guide the Bulldogs to back-to-back...
Centre Daily
Mike Sielski: Rock, Paper, Lessons: The Eagles’ Super Bowl run should teach fans, media, and the NFL some things
PHILADELPHIA — In 1917 — roughly 104 years before Nick Sirianni entered the NovaCare Complex, hopped on a Zoom call with a couple of dozen reporters, and flunked Public Speaking 101 — a scholar named Walter Brandenburg published a book called The Philosophy of Christian Being. Despite its thrilling title and themes, Brandenburg’s tome was not the Fifty Shades of Harry Potter: Inside Donald Trump’s Plot to Steal the Singing Crawdads of its day. But it did introduce the term “teachable moment” into the American lexicon (page 84: “to take advantage of this opportune time, this teachable moment …”).
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos Release DC Ejiro Evero From His Contract
After a bout of 'will they/won’t they,' the Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has reportedly opted to let defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Evero has been freed to interview for defensive coordinator positions with other teams. "Sources: The Broncos are...
Centre Daily
Broncos Letting Defensive Coordinator Out of Contract, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. The Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract with the franchise, and he is now free to interview elsewhere, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. While Evero has interviewed for some...
Centre Daily
Colts have No Appeal to Veteran QB According to ESPN
Bill Barnwell of ESPN took a look at 13 teams around the NFL who could be in the market for a veteran quarterback and ranked them in order of best situations. The Indianapolis Colts came in at an unlucky 13 in those rankings. Last season, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan took...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Name Brian Schottenheimer as New Offensive Coordinator
The Cowboys announced on Saturday they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Kellen Moore. Schottenheimer, the son of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer, is a veteran NFL coach who spent the 2022 season as an offensive assistant for the Cowboys. The 49-year-old has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Jets, Rams and, most recently, the Seahawks. He also spent a year in college as Georgia’s offensive coordinator, along with recent stops as an assistant at Indianapolis and Jacksonville.
Centre Daily
Are Ohio State WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. And Emeka Egbuka Nations Best Duo?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been arguably one the best programs in the country in terms of wide receiver development in recent years. And that is not about to change anytime soon. Per Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes are set to deploy the country's top two wide receivers in 2023,...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Paxton Brooks, Punter, Tennessee Volunteers
Centre Daily
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Centre Daily
Ohio State Football: What’s Next For Coach Day?
Ohio State is in for a busy offseason. After a disappointing exit in the Peach Bowl, Buckeye’s coach Ryan Day is set to enter his fifth year — still without a national title. Though such is the case for plenty of other FBS coaches, a program like Ohio...
