Broussard, LA

WAFB

Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
SAINT GABRIEL, LA
brproud.com

Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say

ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported that over the month of January, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge conducted an investigation into Frank Beauchamp who is suspected to be a local street-level narcotics distributor.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect leapt from his car during I-10 chase; deputies find huge load of meth, marijuana

PORT ALLEN- A driver led troopers on a chase through multiple parishes before being cornered near a truck stop along I-10 late Tuesday afternoon. The chase unfolded after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate in Iberville Parish when the driver fled a traffic stop. Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said the driver, late identified as Quentin Vezia, was suspected of carrying drugs and also had a small child in the vehicle.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
BRProud

Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next

No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
