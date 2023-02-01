Read full article on original website
Man wanted for St. Gabriel shooting, officials say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the St. Gabriel Police Department are searching for a suspect who they say is connected to a shooting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Police identified the suspect as Jontae Davon Miley, of Baton Rouge. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a shooting in progress...
Body found in ditch in Iberville Parish identified, police say
ST. GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. Gabriel Police Department has identified a body after it was found in a ditch on Friday, Feb. 3. According to St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau Sr., a request was made for the coroner’s office to come out to Highway 74 and Railroad Street. Ambeau said that a detective found the body of a male in a ditch. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office was also at the scene.
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Jury convicts Opelousas man in 2016 slayings
The jury convicted Jamarcus McLendon in connection with the shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr. and Shawn Parish.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Investigation that Located $40k Worth of Fentanyl, Other Drugs, and Firearms. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) reported that over the month of January, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of DEA Baton Rouge conducted an investigation into Frank Beauchamp who is suspected to be a local street-level narcotics distributor.
Pair accused of attempted armed robbery at BR gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are searching for a pair of men accused of attempted armed robbery. It happened on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after 11 p.m. Two unknown suspects allegedly entered a gas station located at 15940 Tiger...
CRIME STOPPERS: Domestic violence suspect wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a man wanted for multiple abuse-related charges. According to BRPD, Byron Louis, 36, is wanted on charges of domestic abuse, battery child endangerment, and violations of protective orders. Louis is being sought for attacking a...
Suspect leapt from his car during I-10 chase; deputies find huge load of meth, marijuana
PORT ALLEN- A driver led troopers on a chase through multiple parishes before being cornered near a truck stop along I-10 late Tuesday afternoon. The chase unfolded after 5 p.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate in Iberville Parish when the driver fled a traffic stop. Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi said the driver, late identified as Quentin Vezia, was suspected of carrying drugs and also had a small child in the vehicle.
Here’s where you can get boiled crawfish in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana’s crawfish season runs from January through July. Coincidentally, the season runs at the same time as Mardi Gras and the state’s festival season, making them a popular way to pass a good time between parades. Eating boiled crawfish with friends and family is a deep-rooted tradition. Native Americans were […]
UPDATE: Second arrest in Franklin shooting
A juvenile already has been booked in connection with the shooting on Canal Drive; an adult now has been booked as well.
I-49 Northbound reopens following crash
Carencro Police said I-49 Northbound is currently closed at exit 4 due to a crash and ask motorists to avoid the area.
Jeanerette deputies are headed to New Orleans
The Jeanerette City Marshal will send 6 to 10 deputies to New Orleans between February 15th and the 21st.
LSU Priority Target Announces College Decision
Tigers will continue their pursuit of the two-way superstar, keep foot on the gas.
Rummel’s Ashton Stamps signs with LSU
At Archbishop Rummel on Wednesday, Ashton Stamps joined two other Raiders seniors in signing letters of intent on National Signing Day.
Reese rescues No. 3 LSU in 82-77 OT win over Georgia
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese showed little interest in celebrating after extending her LSU-record double-double streak to help the third-ranked Tigers maintain their unblemished record. She wasn’t all that pleased with how she or her team played. Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. “Honestly, it’s a wake-up call,” Reese said. “We beat Tennessee (on Monday) and then we came into Georgia thinking they were going to lay down.
After huge victory, No. 4 Alabama gets LSU next
No. 4 Alabama bounced back from its biggest loss of the season to have its largest margin of victory ever against an SEC opponent. Its next opponent knows just how explosive the Crimson Tide can be. Alabama visits LSU on Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La., three weeks after the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 106-66 on Jan. 14 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
LSU's updated roster and remaining needs after National Signing Day
National Signing Day has come and gone, so the focus for college football staffs moving forward will be on spring practice. Though they have set no date, LSU will probably kick things off in March and wrap up the 15 practice sessions with the annual L-Club Spring Game in April.
