alamancenews.com
Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour
Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
WDBJ7.com
Three teens in hospital following shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent three teens to the hospital. On February 3, at around 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police reports they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder
A jury in Pittsylvania County has been found a man guilty of second degree murder for killing two people and burning down their house. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez was also found guilty of arson after six hours of deliberation, according to the Chatham Star Tribune. Guevara was originally charged with first degree...
WSLS
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say
wfxrtv.com
UPDATE: Details on officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
WSET
Former Amherst Sheriff claims serious injustice in 2019 murder, malicious wounding case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The former Amherst County Sheriff is publicly claiming that there's been a serious injustice in a 2019 murder case. This week, he voiced his frustration on his Facebook page about how the investigation was handled. In 2019, 92-year-old Doris Puleio was shot and killed in...
chathamstartribune.com
Identity of suspect wanted
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect from thefts from motor vehicles. The thefts from motor vehicles occurred during the week of Jan. 31. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at...
WDBJ7.com
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead
WSLS
19-year-old pleads guilty to attempted murder in Appomattox Co. school incident
A 19-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after she was found with a stolen gun on Appomattox County High School grounds, according to court records. On Thursday, Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty to premeditated murder in the first degree. This comes after Hurt and Mitariq Green, 20, of Cartersville...
wfxrtv.com
Three juveniles hospitalized after shooting incident in NW Roanoke
WSLS
NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized
WDBJ7.com
$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
WSET
19-year-old pleads guilty to trying to kill Appomattox Co. High School student
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 19-year-old has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after an incident at Appomattox County High School in 2022. Olivia Hurt pleaded guilty on Thursday to the following charges:. Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Eluding police. Possession of a firearm on school property. Communicating threats...
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
Man shot in back in Winston-Salem on Indiana Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital after being shot in the back in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 6:26 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim, […]
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
WSET
Bedford County man charged with felony animal abuse will head to bench trial
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Michael Elliott of Bedford County appeared in Bedford County Circuit Court on Friday on a felony charge for allegedly torturing a dog. He is charged with shooting and hanging a husky, Winter, on June 28, 2022. Winter later died following the incident. It was...
WXII 12
Detention officer vacancies rise at Forsyth Co. jail; conditions becoming 'inhumane', inmates say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Inmates at the Forsyth County Detention Center (FCDC) said they are angry and scared now that detention officer shortages are impacting them at the jail. The rise in vacancies is happening after mandatory schedule changes were announced. This is a story WXII 12 News has...
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney releases statement on 2022 officer-involved shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Floyd County Commonwealths Attorney’s office has released an opinion letter regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed 58-year-old Troy Allen Bain. THE FOLLOWING IS THE FULL TEXT OF THE OPINION RELEASED JANUARY 27, 2023 REGARDING THE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING OF FEBRUARY 6, 2022 I am in receipt of the final […]
