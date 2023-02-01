ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

alamancenews.com

Jury begins deliberations in Drumwright trial; sends two sets of questions within first hour

Evidence and testimony, as well as defense and prosecution closing statements, concluded Friday in the superior court trial of Rev. Gregory Drumwright. Rev. Gregory Drumwright, 43, black male, of 4 Clubview Court, Greensboro, is charged with failure to disperse on command and resisting a public officer, both Class 2 misdemeanors, stemming from an October 31, 2020 march and rally in downtown Graham, culminating in protest speeches on the grounds of the Historic Court House. He had been found not guilty of a misdemeanor riot charge in district court.
GRAHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Three teens in hospital following shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent three teens to the hospital. On February 3, at around 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police reports they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Man Found Guilty of Second Degree Murder

A jury in Pittsylvania County has been found a man guilty of second degree murder for killing two people and burning down their house. Omar Guevara-Rodriguez was also found guilty of arson after six hours of deliberation, according to the Chatham Star Tribune. Guevara was originally charged with first degree...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Details on officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is reporting that one of their officers was involved in a shooting following a vehicle pursuit on Feb 2. Reports say officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to the 700 block of Grady Street in response to multiple shots fired. The officer attempted to stop a vehicle whose driver was believed to be involved in a disturbance in the 12th Street area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Identity of suspect wanted

The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect from thefts from motor vehicles. The thefts from motor vehicles occurred during the week of Jan. 31. Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting that left one Lynchburg man dead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was involved in an officer-involved shooting following a vehicle pursuit Thursday night. At 9:23 p.m., officers were called to the 700 block of Grady Street about shots being fired. An officer tried to stop a vehicle believed to have been involved with the disturbance in the area of 12th Street.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three juveniles hospitalized after shooting incident in NW Roanoke

UPDATE 2/4 10:41 AM: ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department says three teens were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday, Feb. 3. Police were called out in reference to a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW at approximately 8:35 p.m. While responding to the scene they received another call regarding another victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers say when they arrived at the scene on 22nd Street NW they located a juvenile male inside a home suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The juvenile at the scene was then transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

NW Roanoke shooting leaves three teens hospitalized

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. Three teens were hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Friday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Friday, Feb, 3, around 8:35 p.m., police said they received reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
ROANOKE, VA
cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
WAVY News 10

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney releases statement on 2022 officer-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Floyd County Commonwealths Attorney’s office has released an opinion letter regarding the officer-involved shooting that killed 58-year-old Troy Allen Bain. THE FOLLOWING IS THE FULL TEXT OF THE OPINION RELEASED JANUARY 27, 2023 REGARDING THE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING OF FEBRUARY 6, 2022 I am in receipt of the final […]
FLOYD COUNTY, VA

