wrtv.com
Multiple Bloomington Texas Roadhouse employees taken to the hospital after water heater leak
BLOOMINGTON — The Texas Roadhouse in Bloomington is temporarily closed after a water heater leak sent multiple employees to the hospital for observation. A restaurant spokesperson tells WRTV there was a malfunction with the heater's ignition switch, which caused a small gas leak. The spokesperson says he believes seven...
crossroadstoday.com
One person dead after Main Street fire in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas - One person is confirmed dead after a fire on Main Street in Port Lavaca. The fire started Thursday evening at 123 E. Main Street. The cause of the fire is unknown.
crossroadstoday.com
Car crashes into several mobile homes
VICTORIA, Texas - A car crashed into several unoccupied mobile homes around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 1700 block of East Houston Highway at Palm Harbor Homes. A total of three mobile homes were damaged by the crash. Victoria police say the driver of a white Camaro was going...
crossroadstoday.com
Part of Nursery Drive to close for about two months
VICTORIA, Texas - Beginning Monday, Feb. 6, Nursery Drive between Lake Forest Drive and the city limit will close to through traffic for paving operations. The closure will take place for approximately two months, weather permitting. All businesses and homes in the construction zone will remain accessible. Drivers can avoid...
crossroadstoday.com
16-year-old girl says man tried to lure her into his SUV
VICTORIA, Texas - On Friday, February 3, Victoria Police were in the 3400 block of East Rio Grande investigating reports by a 16-year-old girl who said a man tried to lure her into his SUV. Police said the teen was walking in the 3400 block of Rio Grande when an unknown man driving a Blue Ford Explorer attempted to lure her into his vehicle.
crossroadstoday.com
Update: Victoria police provide updated pictures of robbery suspect
Update: The Victoria Police Department provided updated images of the suspect involved in a robbery that took place at Prosperity Bank, 7001 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Thursday afternoon. The suspect is not holding a weapon in the photos below. If you have any information related to this incident, please contact...
crossroadstoday.com
Search team finds Hunter Hadley
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - The Port Lavaca Wave reporting that the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of Hunter Hadley was found Saturday evening around 5 p.m. Calhoun County Sheriff Bobbie Vickery confirmed that Hadley had been found. No further details are available at this time.
crossroadstoday.com
Fire in Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas - A fire in Port Lavaca on Thursday evening. The Port Lavaca Wave was on the scene at the fire which was at 129 East Main Street in Port Lavaca. At last check there were no injuries.
crossroadstoday.com
'Gospel Explosion' event returns to Victoria after nearly four years
VICTORIA, Texas - It’s been nearly four years since Ricky Mumphord has hosted what he calls ‘Gospel Explosion’ and on Saturday, February 18 from 7 to 9 p.m. the Holy Spirit will return to the Crossroads, showcasing a stellar lineup of church choirs from all around the Crossroads.
crossroadstoday.com
Four arrested on drug charges
VICTORIA, Texas - Law enforcement arrested four suspects for drug-related charges following two traffic stops Monday. At approximately 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, the Victoria Police Department Special Crimes Unit (SCU) conducted a proactive narcotics investigation with the assistance of the Patrol Division.
crossroadstoday.com
Update: Individuals have been identified
VICTORIA, Texas - The Victoria Police Department Investigations is asking the public's help in identifying the individuals pictured above. According to police, the individuals allegedly stole a wheelchair from the Walmart on N. Navarro Street. If you know these individuals, please contact Investigations at 361-485-3700. The Victoria Police Department asks...
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero honors African-American war hero during 150th Anniversary celebration
CUERO, Texas - Cuero Heritage Museum and Cuero Main Street Program hosted a tribute to Leonard Roy Harmon. Harmon's family and Cuero's community leaders showed up to support the event. Brent E. Jones spoke about his research on the war hero.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria Crime Stoppers has two suspects in this week's Fugitive Friday
VICTORIA, Texas - Victoria Crime Stoppers is searching for Crystal Jane Vela and Anthony Ray Moreno. Crystal Vela has an outstanding warrant for violation of probation. Her original charge was possession of a controlled substance PG 1 4-200 gms. The warrant was issued on July 26, 2022. She's 39-years-old, 5’3” and 198 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
mysoutex.com
RCSO deputies seize semi-automatic weapon, drugs after vehicle search
Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a semi-automatic weapon, 12.34 grams of cocaine and 1.70 ounces of marijuana after a vehicle search on Dec. 31 in Woodsboro. According to the RCSO, deputies were conducting building checks of businesses in Woodsboro when they observed a suspicious vehicle at approximately 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 136 and Copeland Road.
