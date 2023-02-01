The 2023 Pre-Retirement Seminar for prospective retirees will take place Feb. 23. The event is designed to provide information and resources that may be useful in planning for retirement. The program will be offered in person and via livestream. The seminar will begin at 8 a.m. and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. For those who wish to attend in person, registration is required by Feb. 15 through Bridge in Firefly. under 2023 Pre-Retirement Seminar Registration. The seminar will be held in the Swanson Auditorium, second floor, Nebraska Union. Presentations will include Nebraska SHIIP, Fidelity, TIAA, UNL Benefits Department, OLLI, and UNL Emeriti and Retirees Association.

