Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule has plan for WR Zavier BettsThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Former Nebraska Football WR Trey Palmer impressing at Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule pleased with TE Arik GilbertThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands needed DL help with Sua Lefotu commitmentThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
unl.edu
Law faculty, historians earn $1M grant for history & civil rights program
Faculty from the College of Law and a team of Nebraska historians have earned a four-year, $1 million grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to establish a new academic program focused on history and civil rights. The group has collaborated on launching a curricular, research and collaboration hub that...
unl.edu
Improvisation class teaches engineers valuable communication skills
They built elaborate machines piece by piece, 12 people adding their creative touches one after another. Some pieces complemented the work done by teammates who had already contributed to the design, while others didn’t seem to make sense. After the final piece was added, they each looked around the...
unl.edu
Pre-retirement seminar will be Feb. 23
The 2023 Pre-Retirement Seminar for prospective retirees will take place Feb. 23. The event is designed to provide information and resources that may be useful in planning for retirement. The program will be offered in person and via livestream. The seminar will begin at 8 a.m. and end at approximately 12:30 p.m. For those who wish to attend in person, registration is required by Feb. 15 through Bridge in Firefly. under 2023 Pre-Retirement Seminar Registration. The seminar will be held in the Swanson Auditorium, second floor, Nebraska Union. Presentations will include Nebraska SHIIP, Fidelity, TIAA, UNL Benefits Department, OLLI, and UNL Emeriti and Retirees Association.
unl.edu
‘Seven Principles’ course for couples is Feb. 18
The Employee Assistance Program will offer the “Seven Principles” course on Feb. 18. The course is based on the internationally-acclaimed research of John and Julie Gottman, and is designed to strengthen your marriage or committed relationship. This educational and experiential class is designed for any couple in a...
unl.edu
Day of service
Husker staff and faculty packaged vegetables at the Food Bank of Lincoln during a day of service that capped Martin Luther King Jr. Week at Nebraska U. Check out stories from the week, including features on Fulfilling the Dream Award winners, in Nebraska Today. Social media photos of the week.
unl.edu
Nebraska in the national news: January 2023
A University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty member’s innovative space-related research and a Husker-led team’s discovery of the first virus-eating microorganism garnered national media attention in January. The stories were among 25-plus featuring Husker faculty, staff, centers and programs during the month. Congrui (Grace) Jin, assistant professor of civil...
unl.edu
36th Annual Juried Undergraduate Art Exhibition opens Feb. 3
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Eisentrager-Howard Gallery will host the 36th Annual Undergraduate Juried Exhibition. The exhibition opens with a First Friday reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 3 and continues through March 3. A closing reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. March 3 in...
unl.edu
s fueling University Transportation at decreased rate through February
Huskers are fueling their drives with University Fleet Management’s Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles, and for just $5 per day, those on official university business have the opportunity to experience electric-powered life on the open road. Through the end of February, University Fleet Management is offering this highly-discounted rate to...
Comments / 0