goduke.com
Women's Basketball Playing a New Level of Defense
This story originally appeared in the 14.6 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine – January 2023. Buy-in — acceptance of and willingness to actively support and participate in something, such as a proposed new plan or policy. The presence of it often leads to success. Without it, a plan is just that — an idea on paper.
goduke.com
Four Selected Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-America
DURHAM – A quartet of Blue Devils were selected 2023 Division I Preseason All-American honorees, as announced by Inside Lacrosse on Friday. Maddie Jenner was selected to the first team, while Cubby Biscardi and Olivia Carner garnered spots on the third team, followed by Katie DeSimone as an honorable mention.
goduke.com
O’Neill Gets Goal 100; Duke Races Past Bellarmine, 19-7
DURHAM – Duke junior attackman Brennan O'Neill registered his 100th career goal and finished with a game-high seven points to lead the seventh-ranked Blue Devils to a 19-7 victory over Bellarmine in the men's lacrosse season opener at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils led 8-0 at the half and...
goduke.com
Duke Welcomes Two Big Ten Opponents to Sheffield
[25] Duke vs. Illinois – Friday at 6 p.m. [25] Duke vs. [23] Northwestern – Sunday at 11 a.m. DURHAM – No. 25 Duke men's tennis hosts Illinois and Northwestern this weekend for two matches at Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils welcome the Fighting Illini...
goduke.com
Duke Places 18 on All-ACC Academic Team
DURHAM – Eighteen members of the Duke field hockey program were selected to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team as announced by the ACC office Thursday afternoon. Senior Hannah Miller headlines the Blue Devils' 18 selections with her third career honor, while Charlotte van Oirschot earned a spot on the squad for the second season. Issy Carey, Josephine Palde, Josie Varney, Macy Szukics, Alayna Burns, Brynn Crouse, Barb Civitella, Kira Curland, Mary Harkins, Kelsey Reznick, Shelby Bumgarner, Paige Bitting, Grace Brightbill, Piper Hampsch, Megan Maransky and Raphaelle van de Walle collected their first All-ACC Academic awards.
goduke.com
Eighteen Earn All-ACC Academic Team Honors
DURHAM – Eighteen members of the Duke cross country program were named to the All-ACC Academic Team, as announced by the conference office Thursday morning. The men's team featured 10 Duke athletes – Matyas Csiki-Fejer, Nick Dahl, Carter Dillon, Will Dixon, Austin Gabay, Zach Kinne, Jared Kreis, Owen MacKenzie, Sam Rivera and Chris Theodore. This is Rivera's third time earning recognition for his performance in the classroom.
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Ahead of North Carolina Game
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with junior Jeremy Roach and freshman Kyle Filipowski met with media members on Thursday ahead of Duke's rivalry tilt against North Carolina on Saturday eveninig. HEAD COACH JON SCHEYER. On if this week and upcoming game is a moment he...
goduke.com
ESPN Announces 2023 Lacrosse Broadcast Slate
DURHAM – ESPN announced 10 Duke lacrosse games between the men and women will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks this spring. On the men's side, ESPN will present more than 265 men's college lacrosse games from seven conferences across ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX for the 2023 season which begins, Saturday, Feb. 4.
