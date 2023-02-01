Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 3, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Jeffrey Francis Bonham Jr., 35, of Red Lake Falls, for 5th-Degree Assault. Mardee Lynn Jones, 34, of Cass Lake, for Motor Vehicle Theft.
valleynewslive.com
Passenger steals taxi cab from driver at gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Fosston Police Department says it responded to a report of a stolen Doyle’s Taxi Cab at Lepier’s East gas station just before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31. Police say the driver told them he had gone inside the gas station...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND CROOKSTON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO SKID-STEER GARAGE FIRE
On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a garage fire at 18220 260th St SW, Gentilly. Deputies and Crookston Fire Department responded and discovered that the fire originated from a skid-steer that was parked in the garage. The garage was attached to a home on the property. The property owner, Duane Spear (82), was home at the time of the incident. Spear reported that an unknown good Samaritan stopped to help by pulling the burning skid-steer out of the garage with their pickup, preventing further damage to the garage and residence. The good Samaritan left before first responders arrived on the scene.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snowmobiler dies in crash in Becker County
(Becker County, MN)--A fatal snowmobile crash reportedly took place in Becker County. According to the Becker County Sheriff's office, a single snowmobile was involved in a crash in Erie Township. The victim, a 34-year-old from Fargo, was reportedly not wearing a helmet. The victim were taken from the scene to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, where they were pronounced dead.
wdayradionow.com
New Clay County waste processing center in Moorhead opens to public Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- A long-planned waste processing center in Moorhead will open to the public this coming Monday. "As far as the public side, you'll go through the public drop-off. You can deliver household hazardous waste, tires, appliances, electronics, your household garbage or anything that you have at your house that you want to get rid of that's legal we can take it here," said Corey Bang, Clay County Solid Waste Manger.
lakesarearadio.net
Department of Corrections Orders Beltrami County Jail to Reduce Capacity By Wednesday
BEMIDJI, MN (KDLM/MNN) – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is ordering the Beltrami County Jail to reduce its capacity by Wednesday. The DOC received a complaint stemming from a suicide attempt last Tuesday where emergency medical care was delayed. On Friday, the DOC placed the Bemidji facility’s license on...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE LOBBY CLOSED FEB. 2 DUE TO WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main leak, the Crookston Police Department Lobby will be closed on Thursday, February 2. Call 218-281-3111 for all non-emergency calls and 911 in case of an emergency.
Minnesota Couple Shocked By What Popped Up While Ice Fishing
I have only been ice fishing one time in my entire life and I was terrified the whole time convinced that I was going to fall through the ice. Even though it was perfectly safe and mid-February in Ely in a nice little warm shack I was shook. I also...
