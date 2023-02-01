ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need a new quarterback now that Tom Brady has retired. They will have to make a decision about whether they want to get in the market for a veteran (Jimmy Garoppolo, anybody?), or go the rookie route. But there apparently is one player already on the team whom they like. ESPN’s... The post Buccaneers like 1 QB already on their roster? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
VikingsTerritory

One Working Theory for Vikings Next WR2

Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
OnlyHomers

Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top Coach

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoprt broke some major NFL coaching news on Monday with word that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to interview a top college football coach in their search for an offensive coordinator.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Former Pro Bowl WR would be a great fit with the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not in good shape when it comes to the 2023 salary cap. As a matter of fact, they’re in awful shape. Per Over The Cap, the Buccaneers are currently $55 million over the salary cap, which is the second-worst cap situation in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints are the only team in worse shape than Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

Saints' Jordan: Buccaneers will drop to usual spot in division without Brady

New Orleans Saints pass-rusher Cameron Jordan thinks the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' days of controlling the NFC South are over without Tom Brady under center. "We salute him and wish him the best," Jordan said when asked about Brady's retirement by NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. He added with a laugh: "We're...
TAMPA, FL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Albert Breer reports that the Dolphins signed new DC Vic Fangio to a three-year deal worth over $4.5 million per year. Jets HC Robert Saleh feels they are fortunate to land former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their next offensive coordinator. “We’re really fortunate how much he believes in us...
prosportsextra.com

Some Carolina Panthers Players Are Not Happy About New Head Coach

Some Carolina Panthers players privately believe owner David Tepper made the wrong hire and should have stuck with interim coach Steve Wilks instead of hiring Frank Reich, according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. Players had been lobbying publicly for Wilks to have his interim tag removed. Wilks took...
