Vermont State

americanmilitarynews.com

A 60-year-old man died after taking part in a large fight that erupted at a middle school basketball game in Vermont Tuesday night. Video posted on social media showed at least two players joining the brawl between numerous adults near the center of the court. The fight broke out around 7 p.m. after a seventh- and eighth-grade game between teams from Alburgh and St. Albans City, local news outlet WCAX reported.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT
WCAX

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VERMONT STATE
nomadlawyer.org

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont as the temperature drops, and people are preparing to hunker down during this cold snap. It is bone-chillingly cold out Friday. Vermonters are used to the cold, but it’s been an unusually warm winter so this comes as a shock to the system.
VERMONT STATE

