Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
Capital City: Washington, DC Is More Luxury-Obsessed Than Any State in America, a New Study Says
Got super-prime real estate or designer labels on the brain? A new study confirms what we’ve all been thinking, or rather, what we’ve been thinking about. Thanks to data that takes stock of the most luxury-obsessed areas in the US, we now know which places have a penchant for the finer things in life. According to the findings, which were collected by jewelry company Glamira, Americans on the East Coast are Googling things like “luxury hotels” and “luxury cars” more than in other parts of the country. Surprisingly, only one West Coast state was able to crack the top 10. Can you guess which? Look...
WTOP
What to know about Harry Wardman, one of DC’s most prolific developers
In 1925, real estate developer Harry Wardman claimed to have housed 10% of D.C.’s population, thanks to his prolific and successful real estate and development business. Nowadays, it is alleged that as much as 3% of the city’s population lives in properties he developed. It is estimated that...
Eater
Flashy Steakhouse STK Stages a Surprise Return to D.C.
STK, the glam, surf-and-turf conglomerate planted in posh places like NYC, Ibiza, South Beach, Vegas, and Dubai, will give D.C. another shot after a failed first attempt. Billed as “modern steakhouse and a chic lounge,” STK will open in Mt. Vernon Triangle’s massive Marriott Marquis hotel (901 Massachusetts Avenue NW), per a fresh liquor license filing with D.C. The celebratory spot will backfill the big corner left behind by Mike Isabella’s Spanish-centric Arroz, which folded in 2018 along with the embattled chef’s entire D.C. career.
After A Strangely Strong 2022, D.C. Officials Warn Of Uncertain Fiscal Future For City
D.C. officials told lawmakers this week that the city saw an $834 million budget surplus at the end of the 2022 fiscal year, but also warned of possible economic and fiscal uncertainties in the coming years — much of them potentially fueled by declines in office use and commercial property values in downtown D.C.
architecturaldigest.com
Tour a Washington, DC, Row House With Period-Perfect Victorian Details and a Touch of ’80s Style
Wander the streets of our nation’s capital and you’re bound to encounter a virtual rainbow of macaron-hued row houses with proudly protruding bays and fanciful turrets. Washington, DC’s Bloomingdale neighborhood is no exception. Developed between 1890 and 1912, it boasts some of the more preserved examples of late Victorian and early-20th-century housing styles in the district. However, that they are intact doesn’t necessarily mean they are inhabitable, as homeowners Andrew Smith and Carl Holshouser discovered when they got a look inside the 1906 brick row house that would become their home.
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
tourcounsel.com
Gallery Place | Shopping mall in Washington D.C.
Gallery Place is a small urban power center in Downtown Washington, D.C. in D.C.'s Chinatown and also in the F Street shopping district, the traditional downtown shopping and entertainment area. It is adjacent to Capital One Arena and the Gallery Place/Chinatown station of the Washington Metro rail is underneath the center. It measures 660,000 sq ft (61,000 m2) of which 250,000 sq ft (23,000 m2) is retail space; there is 2,200,000 sq ft (200,000 m2) of office space and 192 condominiums.
Surprised by restaurant fees? Consumers seek transparency, business owners explain
WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — As more people return to restaurants after dining rooms closed during the pandemic, consumers may spot surprise fees on their receipts. While additional fees are not illegal, unsuspecting customers may issue with transparency shortfalls. Additional fees may account for tips, supply chain issues and even employee health care; some […]
Overheard In D.C.: A Really Good Guy
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WUHF
Smithsonian requires 'immediate retraining' for staff after students kicked out for wearing pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum required staff there to undergo an "immediate retraining" after a group of students visiting during the annual March for Life in D.C. were kicked out of the museum for refusing to remove their hats that had pro-life messages on them.
WJLA
DC schools rent Audi Field, buys manure with federal COVID-19 relief money | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — Manure, a birdbath, picnic tables, sports equipment and a soccer stadium rental are among the items D.C. Public School (DCPS) leaders bought using federal COVID-19 relief money. The DCPS account records show $907,367 spent on "outdoor learning supplies” including roughly 5,000 metal tables. Expenses of $230,886...
fox5dc.com
Philz Coffee robbed in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Philz Coffee's last D.C. location was robbed Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspect. D.C. police said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop located at 1827 Adams Mill Road in Northwest for the report of a theft. After speaking with an...
A D.C. Poet Is Up For A Grammy In The New Spoken Word Category
When the 65th annual Grammy Awards air on Sunday, there will be a new category announced under the spoken word umbrella: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. And followers of D.C.’s literary scene may recognize one name among the five nominees in the new category: E. Ethelbert Miller. Miller, 72,...
Washington, D.C., Banned Bird E-Scooters: 'Arbitrary and Capricious,' Says Company
Bird is one of several electronic scooter companies operating in Washington, D.C. The e-scooters are incredibly convenient for traveling around town; millions of rides are taken each year. But as of January 1, the Bird scooters have all disappeared from city sidewalks. The reason for this has since become clear:...
popville.com
Family Fund for Heroic Metro Employee Killed at the at Potomac Ave Metro
Can we promote this GoFundMe for the family of Robert Cunningham, the metro employee killed at Potomac Ave metro station? I think we should try to go well above the donation goal…”. The GoFundMe says:. “Metro customers and employees are invited to support the family of a true hero,...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor announces new OUC director
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating an attempted kidnapping that took place yesterday afternoon in Northeast, D.C. Just before 4 pm, a juvenile female was approached by the suspect who was in a vehicle at the 1500 Block of Benning Road. The suspect told the victim to enter the vehicle, but she refused. The victim was grabbed by the suspect after he exited the vehicle. Luckily, the victim managed to flee, while the suspect fled the scene in a car. Police describe the suspect as “a Hispanic male, with white hair, and a mustache. He was last The post Girl Escapes Kidnapper In D.C appeared first on Shore News Network.
