Got super-prime real estate or designer labels on the brain? A new study confirms what we’ve all been thinking, or rather, what we’ve been thinking about. Thanks to data that takes stock of the most luxury-obsessed areas in the US, we now know which places have a penchant for the finer things in life. According to the findings, which were collected by jewelry company Glamira, Americans on the East Coast are Googling things like “luxury hotels” and “luxury cars” more than in other parts of the country. Surprisingly, only one West Coast state was able to crack the top 10. Can you guess which? Look...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO