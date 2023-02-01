ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is tomorrow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeni’s Ice Cream is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Digi-Bridge will launch a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults: Bots & Brews!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit Digi-Bridge is launching a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults and kids called Bots & Brews. Digi-Bridge is inviting the general public, adults, and children, to participate in a community LEGO® robotics competition on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Lenny Boy Brewing. Lowe’s is the 2023 title sponsor for Bots & Brews.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The personal shopper program is back at SouthPark Mall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you would like the experience of working with your own personal stylist, Suzanne Libfraind is your girl! Personal shopping at SouthPark Mall with Suzanne is back after a long break due to COVID. You will work together to find your personal style as she shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Tomorrow (February 3rd) is National Wear Red Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, February 3rd is "National Wear Red Day." The American Heart Association Go Red for Women co-chair Janice Dupre says that this day millions of people come together focused on a main goal: eradicating heart disease for women. This day is a symbol that we need to understand the facts and learn them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte author is working to make a difference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Join the fun, workout with Sweat Net

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday and if you are looking for something fun to do, Sweat Net Blacklight Yoga - may be just what you're looking for to kick-off the weekend. On Friday, Rachel Behn from Bodhi Love Yoga, joined us to fill us in on all the fun details. Behn says: "...join us for a Yoga Rave with Bodhi Love at Lenny Boy February 3rd at 6:30pm”.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday

GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

You can ride CATS transit for free this Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced that on Saturday, Feb. 4, all CATS bus routes, paratransit, the LYNX Blue Line and the City LYNX Gold Line will be fare-free in honor of Transit Equity Day. Transit Equity Day is a nationally recognized day to promote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Busted! | Mooresville K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

4 ways to save on groceries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you experience sticker shock every time you go to the grocery store, there's a good reason. Groceries continue to cost more than they did last year as inflation drives up prices on everyday essentials. The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Missing Lancaster teen found safe

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
LANCASTER, SC
WCNC

Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

CMPD searching for 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews. Phillip Hammond, 85, was reported missing on Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. According to CMPD, Hammond was last seen on Thursday before 7 p.m. leaving his home on Sardis Road. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy