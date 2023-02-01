Read full article on original website
Churches, hospitals step up to the plate to combat food insecurity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The rising cost of groceries is making it harder for families to put food on the table. Charlotte-area organizations and hospitals are seeking solutions to keep people from going hungry. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery costs are up almost 12% when comparing...
International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is tomorrow
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jeni’s Ice Cream is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more. The party takes place on international Ice Cream for...
West Charlotte coffee shop hopes to inspire new Black business owners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we celebrate Black History Month, one west Charlotte business is celebrating Black culture through coffee, books and more. Just off Beatties Ford Road sits Archive CLT, a business rooted in remembering the past. Underneath the sound of grinding coffee, you'll see images displayed that serve as a reminder of what's possible.
Digi-Bridge will launch a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults: Bots & Brews!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based nonprofit Digi-Bridge is launching a first-of-its-kind community competition for adults and kids called Bots & Brews. Digi-Bridge is inviting the general public, adults, and children, to participate in a community LEGO® robotics competition on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Lenny Boy Brewing. Lowe’s is the 2023 title sponsor for Bots & Brews.
The personal shopper program is back at SouthPark Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you would like the experience of working with your own personal stylist, Suzanne Libfraind is your girl! Personal shopping at SouthPark Mall with Suzanne is back after a long break due to COVID. You will work together to find your personal style as she shows...
Tomorrow (February 3rd) is National Wear Red Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, February 3rd is "National Wear Red Day." The American Heart Association Go Red for Women co-chair Janice Dupre says that this day millions of people come together focused on a main goal: eradicating heart disease for women. This day is a symbol that we need to understand the facts and learn them.
Gastonia receives $15,000 grant from Dominion Energy for farm-to-table project
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia's Keep Gastonia Beautiful program has been given a $15,000 grant from the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The grant will be used for a farm-to-table community project that connects local farmers with communities facing food insecurity. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Charlotte Hot Girl Walks promote mental and physical well being
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hot Girl Walks are a big trend online and now there is a local group called Charlotte Hot Girl Walk! This trend started during the pandemic, where people needed a mental and physical break, so they got outside for a walk. Now in Charlotte you can...
Gaston County school choice fair is Friday & Saturday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County school choice fair starts Friday, giving parents and students the opportunity to learn about 22 magnet programs in Gaston County Schools. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, with a second session running from 9 a.m....
Charlotte author is working to make a difference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This weekend wraps up national storytelling week, which is a week that celebrates the power of sharing stories. A book is a gift that you can open over and over again. As the week comes to an end, one local author is continuing to fill in...
A CMS art teacher celebrates women in billboards showcased around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ArtPop Street Gallery, a Charlotte nonprofit, is connecting art to the community one advertisement at a time. The group takes different local artists’ work and displays it for free at places like the Charlotte Airport, public transportation stops and even newspaper stands. "We are open...
House Charlotte homeownership program offers homebuying assistance for first-time homeowners
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More help is now available for people looking to become first-time homeowners in Charlotte. House Charlotte homeownership program will now offer up to $80,000 in assistance for eligible residents purchasing a home within the Corridors of Opportunity. The program's goal is to help more people become...
Join the fun, workout with Sweat Net
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday and if you are looking for something fun to do, Sweat Net Blacklight Yoga - may be just what you're looking for to kick-off the weekend. On Friday, Rachel Behn from Bodhi Love Yoga, joined us to fill us in on all the fun details. Behn says: "...join us for a Yoga Rave with Bodhi Love at Lenny Boy February 3rd at 6:30pm”.
Gastonia's ornament king celebrates 100th birthday
GASTONIA, N.C. — It's a special day for a man known as Gastonia's ornament king. Marshall Rauch is celebrating his 100th birthday today. At one point in his life, he was the largest Christmas ornament maker in the world. Rauch is long retired and thankful to be looking back...
You can ride CATS transit for free this Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) announced that on Saturday, Feb. 4, all CATS bus routes, paratransit, the LYNX Blue Line and the City LYNX Gold Line will be fare-free in honor of Transit Equity Day. Transit Equity Day is a nationally recognized day to promote...
Busted! | Mooresville K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
4 ways to save on groceries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you experience sticker shock every time you go to the grocery store, there's a good reason. Groceries continue to cost more than they did last year as inflation drives up prices on everyday essentials. The latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows...
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
Concord-Padgett flying high with finely-tuned economic engine
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is one of North Carolina's largest and busiest in terms of passengers, there's no doubt about it. But there's a less talked about airport to the northeast in Cabarrus County. The Concord-Padgett Regional Airport has grown into an economic powerhouse for the...
CMPD searching for 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 85-year-old man last seen near Matthews. Phillip Hammond, 85, was reported missing on Thursday by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. According to CMPD, Hammond was last seen on Thursday before 7 p.m. leaving his home on Sardis Road. Police...
