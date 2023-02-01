Read full article on original website
The Weather Channel
Where And When To See The Green Comet
The green comet is visible in the night sky now. It's best viewed in the early-morning hours. Binoculars or a small telescope are recommended. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A green comet is speeding past Earth...
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
Virtual Telescope Project Green Comet Live Stream: When To Watch
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could soon be faintly visible to the naked eye.
How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
Digital Trends
NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock
While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
What Would Happen if the Earth Stopped Spinning?
We might not feel it, but our humble pale blue home in the solar system has been rotating at a pretty much steady speed for billions of years. It has been doing so for so long that we take it for granted and accept it as a rule of nature.
Noozhawk
Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF
Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
How to spot the comet streaking through our solar system
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Did you know...there is currently a comet streaking across our solar system? Its official name: ZTF (C/2022 E3). Doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it? It was first spotted back in March of 2022 at the Zwicky Transient Facility (hence the ZTF in its name) in California. At first, they thought it could be an asteroid, but, one night later, a Japanese observer saw a surrounding coma, making it a comet. It made its closest approach to Earth early Wednesday morning, about 26 million miles away, and it...
Once in every 50,000 Years!! How to spot a rare comet this week!
Once in every 50,000 Years!! A recently discovered and rare comet is making its closest approach to Earth this week!
marthastewart.com
Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago
Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
Watch: Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in the sky
Earlier this month, a mysterious glowing swirl-like formation was spotted in the sky by a Japanese telescope, bringing conspiracy theorists and astronomers out of the woodwork to learn more.
msn.com
Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable
Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
WATCH: 'Eerie' Blue Spiral Creates Whirlpool In Sky Over Hawaii
Next stop, The Twilight Zone.
Rare green comet to light up the skies for first time in 50,000 years: Everything you need to know and the spiritual significance of this cosmic event
Rare green comet last passed our planet when woolly mammoths and saber toothed cats roamed and modern humans and neanderthals co-existed
Phys.org
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
Green comet, visible in the night sky for first time since Stone Age, makes its closest pass by Earth
A green-hued comet has made its closest approach to Earth, wowing night sky watchers in the Northern Hemisphere who caught a glimpse of the icy celestial object as it passed through our cosmic neighborhood.
Man Returning From Work Records Multicolored Ball of Light Flying Through Sky
He barely had time to grab his phone before it was gone.
