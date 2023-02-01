ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Where And When To See The Green Comet

The green comet is visible in the night sky now. It's best viewed in the early-morning hours. Binoculars or a small telescope are recommended. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A green comet is speeding past Earth...
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
WRAL News

How to see the ancient comet as it passes Earth this week

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will be at its closest to Earth, and therefor brightest, this week. The comet reaches its closest point to Earth Wednesday night into Thursday morning as it passes more than 20 million miles away. With increasing cloudiness expected overnight and overcast conditions through midweek, Monday night...
GEORGIA STATE
Digital Trends

NASA Mars rover has discovered an alien rock

While NASA’s newer Perseverance rover usually gets all the headlines, 11-year-old Curiosity continues to trundle across the surface of Mars in search of interesting discoveries. And it’s just made one. Ashley Stroupe, mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the Curiosity mission, said...
Noozhawk

Dennis Mammana: Here’s How to Catch a Glimpse of the Green Comet, ZTF

Stargazers might remember Comet NEOWISE, which helped us survive the summer of our first COVID-19 pandemic year. It was faint enough that we required binoculars unless we viewed it from under very dark, un-light-polluted skies. Now, nearly three years later, another comet is swinging past the Earth, and, while, at...
CBS Boston

How to spot the comet streaking through our solar system

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Did you know...there is currently a comet streaking across our solar system? Its official name: ZTF (C/2022 E3). Doesn't exactly roll off the tongue, does it? It was first spotted back in March of 2022 at the Zwicky Transient Facility (hence the ZTF in its name) in California. At first, they thought it could be an asteroid, but, one night later, a Japanese observer saw a surrounding coma, making it a comet. It made its closest approach to Earth early Wednesday morning, about 26 million miles away, and it...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
msn.com

Two huge black holes are on the verge of colliding. When they do, the explosion will be incalculable

Stars like our sun are violent creatures — constantly spewing out radiation, gamma rays and all kinds of nasty stuff (though luckily Earth's ozone layer and atmosphere protect us from the worst of it.) But when stars die, especially big ones, their wrath becomes even more merciless. Stars at the end of their life cycle that are sufficiently huge will collapse in on themselves, forming a black hole. These singularities are defined by their gravitational pull, which is so incredibly strong that nothing — not even light — can escape. In other words, what happens in a black hole stays in a black hole.
HAWAII STATE
Vice

Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
Phys.org

Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world

When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.

Comments / 0

Community Policy