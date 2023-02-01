Read full article on original website
Related
25-Year-Old Northport Man Killed in Wednesday Morning Crash in Tuscaloosa County
A Wednesday morning crash in Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a 25-year-old Northport man. According to Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in West Alabama, the crash occurred at 1:40 a.m. on Upper Columbus Road near Sam Hutton Road, approximately two miles north of Northport.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man who died in multi-vehicle wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a 33-year-old man who died Monday in a multi-vehicle wreck involving a semi-truck on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road, Birmingham. According to Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, David Quinel Bishop, of Birmingham, was an occupant of a […]
wvtm13.com
2 people injured after shots fired into Bessemer house
BESSEMER, Ala. — Two people were struck by gunfire in an early morning shooting in Bessemer. A spokesperson for the Bessemer Police Department said the incident happened in the 600 block of 12th Street at about 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 3. The BPD says the victims were inside a...
Second person dies following Hueytown house fire
A second person has died following a January house fire in Hueytown.
Search continues for Jefferson County man who disappeared during weekend fishing outing
It’s been five days since a 34-year-old man disappeared while fishing in Jefferson County, and authorities are asking for information from anyone who may have seen him that day. Richard Douglas Fields has not been seen or heard from since about 4 p.m. Saturday when he told his family...
wbrc.com
Two people shot inside Bessemer home
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot in a home in Bessemer early Friday morning. It happened in the 600 block of 12th St N. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. No word on...
84-year-old woman dies 3 days after husband following Hueytown house fire
A second victim has died following a weekend fire at a Hueytown home. Wanda Thompson Tucker, 84, died Tuesday, three days after her husband died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Firefighters responded to the fire at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Edgehill Drive. When...
wvtm13.com
Water main break reported in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — Officials work to repair a water main break on Thompson Road in Alabaster Friday morning. The southbound lanes have been shut down while crews work to make repairs. Police said repairs could take six to eight hours to complete. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes.
wvtm13.com
Stolen car found crashed in power pole in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police officers in Birmingham were looking to find a person suspected of stealing a vehicle. The officers were called to Princeton Avenue SW in the area of 14th and 15th streets and found a crashed car. A police spokesperson said it was unclear how the crash...
Birmingham man killed in crash involving tractor-trailer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old Birmingham man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the unidentified man was in a crash involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Pinson Valley Parkway at Winewood Road. The coroner’s office said the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. […]
Human remains found in garbage pile identified as 38-year-old Alabama man
Human remains that were found in a pile of garbage in Birmingham over the weekend have now been identified.
Man Who Fired on Walker County Sheriff’s Deputies Dies in Police Custody
A man who was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on deputies in Walker County last month has died in police custody, state police have confirmed. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, provided the Tuscaloosa Thread with a press release confirming that their State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into the death.
myjrpaper.com
Arrest made after crash investigation
WINFIELD —Rusty Clark, 51, of Winfield, has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after a car accident in December of last year. According to police, tests showed that Clark’s alcohol blood level was above the legal limit at the time of the accident....
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa investigator discusses cold case, new technology leads to serial rapist suspect
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Department Investigators discussed a sexual assault cold case solved using new technology. The case identified a serial rapist suspect who was active nationwide with multiple victims. Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit announced that new genetic genealogy research using DNA...
Pregnant woman fatally shot in Birmingham leaves behind kids, ages 7 and 4; family seeks help
A GoFundMe has been launched for a pregnant Birmingham mother who was killed in shooting that also injured her 7-year-old daughter and another young girl. Corieonna Shantrice Hines, 24, died in the Tuesday-night gunfire in her apartment near Legion Field. Family said Hines’ daughter was shot up to nine times, and a 13-year-old girl also inside the apartment was injured as well.
Body found in vacant apartment outside Birmingham
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding a dead body found in a vacant apartment in Center Point Monday.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
WAAY-TV
Serial rapist identified in Tuscaloosa cold case, likely had victims nationwide
A renowned French horn player has been identified as the suspect in multiple decades-old sexual assault cases, including two in Tuscaloosa. Investigators believe there may be even more victims out there who haven’t been identified yet, as evidence shows the musician used his career to help him assault women and skip town before he could be caught.
wvtm13.com
Investigation after body discovered in Center Point apartment
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body inside an apartment in Center Point. Shortly after noon on Monday, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue Northeast on a report of a body found in a vacant apartment.
Business owner and city dispute over parking lot in downtown Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — A downtown store owner and the city of Northport are in a dispute over a parking lot. Merchant Crystal Buck owns Everlasting Boutique on Main Avenue and wants the city to pay her to rent her parking lot for public access. City Councilwoman Jamie Dykes says the issue is causing problems […]
AL.com
