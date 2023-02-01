Read full article on original website
Good vibes at TradeWinds
Longtime CEO ‘lives and breathes’ nonprofit’s mission. As Jon Gold reminisces about the start of his career, he rewinds to the mid-1980s when he answered a newspaper advertisement for an accounting position at an unfamiliar organization. The employer was TradeWinds, a longstanding Northwest Indiana nonprofit agency, which...
Dads find playground success
Kidstuff Playsystems in Gary finds global audience for equipment that makes safety first. George McGuan, president of Kidstuff Playsystems in Gary, estimates the playground equipment his company makes can be found on every continent — except Antarctica. But according to McGuan, what isn’t found on today’s playgrounds are teeter-totters,...
Publisher’s note
As we start a new year, it’s an excellent time to reflect on all the changes underway in our Region, and look at all the amazing opportunities and changes expected this year. In this issue, we launch a new yearlong series: “The future of.” We will explore the plans and projects of our Region one city at a time.
From farm to table
Restaurant owners find unique ways to keep menus fresh, while others just want quality food. More restaurants across the country are adding farm-to-table dishes to their menus. But some restaurants in the Region are more than ahead of the curve, having embraced the concept for years. “Twenty years ago, farm-to-table...
Careful plans for prosperity
City braces for unprecedented change as double-track project leads way to development. Michigan City is on the fast track — make that double track — for rapid growth. Estimates are the population could grow to 40,000 people by 2030 or 2035. The impact of the $649 million Double...
Region to receive $1M in grants for safer roads
Northwest Indiana and Michiana are set to receive almost a $1 million from the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Feb. 1. The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $800 million in grants for 510 projects that will improve roads and focus...
‘Dino is a competitor’
Induction into Wheelchair Softball Hall of Fame top of mountain for Ivy Tech employer consultant. Not much slows Dino Ramirez down — despite a life-altering accident when he was 15 years old. Ramirez was involved in an ATV accident, which led to the amputation of a portion of his...
