Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
Major retail store chain set to close another location in Missouri
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another store location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. On March 4, 2023, the Best Buy store located at the Shoppes at North Village at 5201 N. Belt Highway in St. Joseph is expected to close permanently, according to local sources.
Price comparison: How much do eggs cost at Twin Cities grocery stores?
If you hadn't noticed, eggs are crazy expensive right now, a phenomenon being experienced across the United States. The fallout from avian flu in 2022 and ongoing inflationary costs impacting feed and fuel have been blamed for prices spiking by 135% on average in December, though there have also been allegations of price collusion.
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past
This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
kq2.com
Gas prices increasing slowly in Missouri
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here in Missouri, gas prices are creeping back up. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in the Show Me State is $3.17. That is up just two cents from a week ago, but it is a big drop from June of 2022 when Missouri hit a record price of $4.68 cents on June 16.
Long lines, sheepish grins on Missouri’s first day of recreational marijuana sales
The first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri brought long lines outside dispensaries, crowded lobbies and some sheepish grins.
kbsi23.com
MO man catches world record-sized blue sucker fish
(KBSI) – The first state record fish of 2023 was caught on the Osage River on January 15. Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse caught an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. He was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
Some Missouri dispensaries may start selling recreational marijuana Friday
Missouri dispensaries with approved comprehensive licenses can start selling to recreational marijuana users as early as Feb. 3, 2023.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
Missouri’s Best Bar & Grill is in a Town of 1,000 people
A truly great Bar & Grill restaurant is hard to find, there are so many of them in every town across the country. If you want the BEST bar and grill experience in Missouri you'll have to drive far away from the big cities to a town of about 1,000 people...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow
It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
