KISS 106

Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2

The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Bring Me The News

Price comparison: How much do eggs cost at Twin Cities grocery stores?

If you hadn't noticed, eggs are crazy expensive right now, a phenomenon being experienced across the United States. The fallout from avian flu in 2022 and ongoing inflationary costs impacting feed and fuel have been blamed for prices spiking by 135% on average in December, though there have also been allegations of price collusion.
KICK AM 1530

Missouri’s Most Romantic Place is Stunning, But Has Tragic Past

This destination in Missouri maybe be romantic, but it comes with a tragic past that includes one of Missouri's first automobile accident death on record. Tripsavvy just named the Ha Ha Tonka State Park one of the most romantic places in the U.S., but the castle that remains on the land has an interesting past. Built by a businessman named Robert Snider in 1905 he claimed that once he saw the land he was instantly in love with the views. Why wouldn't you, the castle sits on one of the best spots on the lake with amazing 360 views.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

Gas prices increasing slowly in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here in Missouri, gas prices are creeping back up. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in the Show Me State is $3.17. That is up just two cents from a week ago, but it is a big drop from June of 2022 when Missouri hit a record price of $4.68 cents on June 16.
MISSOURI STATE
kbsi23.com

MO man catches world record-sized blue sucker fish

(KBSI) – The first state record fish of 2023 was caught on the Osage River on January 15. Travis Uebinger of Auxvasse caught an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker. He was fishing on the Osage River Jan. 15 when he caught the fish using the pole-and-line method. The previous record for blue sucker was a 9-pound, 14-ounce fish caught on the Missouri River in 1997, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
MISSOURI STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program

$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
MISSOURI STATE
kshb.com

Weather Blog: The "Spy Balloon" and in search of Snow

It is good to be back doing the weather. My first day back has been a bit eventful as the Chinese "Spy Balloon" was seen over Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, MO tweeted a picture of it at around 11 AM. The sky was crystal...
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
MISSOURI STATE

