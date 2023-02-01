Read full article on original website
Related
visitduluth.com
Lake superior with the Ladies: A Duluth Girlfriends Getaway
With fun restaurants, DIY classes, exciting attractions, a variety of shopping options, unique cocktail spots (oh, and plenty of photo op spots), Duluth is the perfect location to spend some quality time with your friends. Check out these spots for a girls trip you won’t soon forget:. Fuel Up...
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
FOX 21 Online
The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History Exhibit Now on Display
DULUTH, Minn. – The Life, the Work, the Fight: Black Duluth in History exhibit is now on display at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Put on by the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial, the exhibit is an exploration of the black history in Duluth. It highlights those who have helped build the community and move it forward from the early 1900’s to the present.
FOX 21 Online
Local Upcycling Store In Downtown Duluth Closing
DULUTH, Minn. — A local upcycling store is closing its doors in Downtown Duluth. Reimagined by T. Underwood on West 1st Street has been around for 4 years, helping the community make their home more homey, holding workshops to teach skills, and helping out other small businesses. Throughout the...
northernnewsnow.com
Black license plates may be coming to Minnesota this spring
A Duluth fat biking and Nordic skiing group is working to get more women outdoors during the coldest months of the year. The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation is seeking new members for its Board of Trustees.
kdal610.com
Midwest Communications Medallion Found
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2023 Great Medallion Hunt from Midwest Communications is over. The Medallion was found in Washington Square Park at 43rd Avenue East and Superior Street in Duluth on Thursday. It was located in an open area between bottom trimmed pine trees and small apple trees...
FOX 21 Online
Feb. 1, 2018: Historic NorShor Theatre Reopens With ‘Mamma Mia!’
DULUTH, Minn. – Tuesday marked the historic NorShor Theatre’s five-year anniversary since its $30 million re-opening in downtown Duluth. Opening night was Feb. 1, 2018 with the popular musical “Mamma Mia!” It was a special moment after 19 months of construction and renovations. The NorShor first...
FOX 21 Online
Free Bus Rides in Honor of Transit Equity Day
Duluth, Minn. –The cities of Superior and Duluth have both declared February 3rd and 4th Transit Equity Day. The day is in honor of Rosa Park’s birthday, the woman who is remembered for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Birmingham, Alabama bus in 1955. She was also a leader in the civil rights movement.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer
We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Sustainability Officer has received some special recognition for her leadership efforts. Mindy Granley was honored at the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards with the Individual Adaptation Award. She was recognized due to her work as she’s provided leadership, education, and implemented strategies at...
FOX 21 Online
2023 Beargrease Wrap
GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. – “It’s a great weekend, it’s a lot of fun. You know mushers and handlers; you don’t get much sleep out there, but you enjoy it and this weekend it was cold, but it was great. You get to see lots of stars, and everyone enjoys that at some point,” Handler, Erin Aili says.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Chief Meets With Downtown Businesses, Talks Increased Patrols In Parking Ramps
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown Duluth business leaders talk about safety issues in the downtown area, parking ramps top the list. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa addressed those concerns with a new plan Thursday during a luncheon with dozens of business owners. “Interstate Parking, beginning Monday, February 13 is going...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Recorded 18 Vehicle Thefts In January
DULUTH, Minn. — 2023 isn’t starting off well for vehicle thefts in Duluth. The police department responded to 18 vehicle theft calls in January. And just today, Feb. 1, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic was stolen on the 300 block of North 12th Avenue East. The car was...
FOX 21 Online
Northern MN Counties Getting State Assistance For Dec. Storm Damage
Northland Minnesota counties hit hard by damaging heavy snow in December are getting disaster assistance from the state. St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Lincoln and Pine counties are all on the list. The state aid will help with clean-up and repair costs connected to the big storm between...
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Benedictine Ministries To Operate Out Of St. Scholastica Monastery
DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Sisters Of The St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth says they’re grateful the Vatican is loosing up rules for them to be able to bring on more sisters. The Vatican is allowing them to change the model of their Catholic sponsorship. The new structure...
FOX 21 Online
‘Big Movies’ at the DECC Kicks Off
DULUTH, Minn. – ‘Big Movies’ at the DECC kicked off Thursday with a showing of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. DECC staff chose this as February’s free monthly event because they felt it was a good month for indoor activities. Those who attended could spread out on blankets or bean bags. Theater concessions were also open for purchase.
northernnewsnow.com
Shamrock Shakes returning soon, ‘ShamROCK THE HOUSE’ returning for 10th year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Good news to all Shamrock Shake lovers. McDonald’s announced the legendary Shamrock Shake will be returning to U.S. menus on Feb. 20. It will also be joined by the new OREO Shamrock McFlurry. Both minty treats will be available for a limited time,...
Comments / 0