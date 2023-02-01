Read full article on original website
NBC4 Columbus
Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition this spring
Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3wUP7W1. Revitalization to follow Westland Mall demolition …. Changes are coming to the west side of Columbus as the former Westland Mall is set to be demolished. READ MORE:...
NBC4 Columbus
Shake Shack opening seventh Ohio location
Shake Shack is opening a new central Ohio location next week, featuring the chain’s first drive-thru in the state.The new location is welcoming guests at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd. beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday. Dublin’s Shack marks the chain’s seventh location in Ohio. Shake Shack opening...
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
NBC4 Columbus
Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union activity
The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter school of anti-union activity in an Unfair Labor Practices charge and a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Labor. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JBwoXe. Teachers accuse KIPP Columbus charter school of anti-union …. The Ohio Federation of Teachers accuses a Columbus charter...
NBC4 Columbus
Big drop in temperatures coming to Columbus Ohio
Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Midday forecast with Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber https://nbc4i.co/3l6lvm8. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington …. Church opens doors for healing after Pickerington school incident. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. Morning Forecast: February 3, 2023. 11 p.m. Weather...
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County last month went for $2.39 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $1.2 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
Ohio man sentenced in 2021 death of Centerville woman
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from central Ohio has been sentenced after a 2021 crash in the Great Smoky Mountains that killed a Centerville woman. According to a release, 20-year-old Bryce Allen Axline, of Columbus, was sentenced on Thursday, February 2 to 65 months in federal prison. Axline was sentenced for charges of vehicular […]
Woman injured in southeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering after a shooting overnight Saturday in southeast Columbus. According to a Columbus police, a call was received at 1:30 a.m. for a shooting in the Glenbrook area at the 2900 block of Ravenswood Court. Officers found two women inside the bedroom of a house that was hit […]
Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus childcare center is without its buses after at least three people vandalized them. Indigo Children’s Center usually parks its three buses behind the building. On Thursday, employees watched as they were towed away, damaged by vandals in December. “I don’t even know. I don’t know what was going through […]
Licking County warming center open Friday night
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) – The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Task Force announced the opening of a warming center for anyone seeking a place to get out of the cold tonight in preparation for extremely cold temperatures. The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Licking County will be open as a warming center due to falling […]
NBC4 Columbus
Food packaging manufacturer Genpak closing Columbus plant, laying off all 67 workers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A manufacturer of food packaging and containers is closing its Columbus plant and laying off all its workers. Genpak, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based subsidiary of Canadian conglomerate The Jim Pattison Group, intends to shutter its manufacturing operations at 845 Kaderly Dr. in west Columbus, Genpak President Kevin Kelly confirmed to Columbus Business First. Genpak’s 67 Columbus employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
NBC4 Columbus
Students evacuated from Ridgeview Jr. High School in Pickerington
Students evacuated from Ridgeview Jr. High School in Pickerington. Students evacuated from Ridgeview Jr. High School …. Students evacuated from Ridgeview Jr. High School in Pickerington. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 2.2.23. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast: 2.2.23. Vandals ruin Columbus childcare center’s buses. A Columbus childcare center is without its...
Ground breaks at Zora’s House’s new community space
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ground has officially broken on a new location for Ohio’s only co-working space and leadership incubator for women of color. Zora’s House will occupy a 10,000-square-foot building on the corner of North Fourth Street and East Eighth Avenue in Weinland Park. The community gathering place for women of color has been […]
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
NBC4 Columbus
Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting
A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been arrested. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JwcgWt. Third suspect arrested in fatal Platform Lounge shooting. A third suspect in the October fatal shooting of Jeffrey Chandler outside of an eastside Columbus nightclub has been...
Wisconsin thwarts Ohio State rally with Hepburn’s foul shots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Connor Essegian scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn added 15 and Wisconsin held off Ohio State 65-60 on Thursday night for the Buckeyes’ third straight loss. Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60. The Badgers missed their final nine field goals […]
NBC4 Columbus
Police urge vigilance after van tries to lure child in Grove City
Police urge vigilance after van tries to lure child in Grove City. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RtfbBm. Police urge vigilance after van tries to lure child …. Police urge vigilance after van tries to lure child in Grove City. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3RtfbBm. Top Columbus City League basketball teams face off. Top Columbus...
Ohio sees 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,260 new COVID-19 cases, with cases staying at their recent low levels. Weekly COVID-19 cases have resided at four-digit levels for the first time since falling below 8,000 in the week of April 15, 2022. While cases fell under 8,000 in January, they teetered slightly above […]
OSU dental students give free care for kids on “Give Kids a Smile Day”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Give Kids A Smile Day” made its return at the Ohio State College of Dentistry after taking a pandemic pause. Local children who might not have access to regular dental care were able to get free exams, cleanings, sealants, and x-rays Saturday at Postle Hall. Kenya Williams came with her 8-year-old […]
Columbus Division of Police piloting new unit to identify gang members
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is setting its sights on ending gang violence in the city, including through a pilot program for a new special unit called Gang Enforcement. But after Memphis law enforcement officials deactivated a similar team in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, some people are questioning the […]
