The Community News
February 3, 2023
Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. The Aledo Bearcats defeated the Brewer Bears 48-36, while the Ladycats captured a 30-18 victory over Brewer on Senior Night on Jan. 25. “This turned out to be a great event for both our boys …. Ladycat lifters...
chatsports.com
Three TCU football transfers sign with New Mexico
Three TCU football transfers who entered the portal after the 2022 season have found a home together. Defensive backs D’Arco Perkins-McAllister and Marvin Covington as well as wide receiver Caleb Medford have all signed with the New Mexico Lobos, where they’ll compete out of the Mountain West Conference. Their signings were officially announced by the New Mexico football program’s social media account on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
dmagazine.com
At Rockwall-Heath High, a ‘Gladiator Sport’ Splits the Community
Diana Avila doesn’t like to think about the messages she read on her brother’s phone as he lay in his hospital bed at Children’s Medical Center in Plano. They came from his classmates and football teammates at Rockwall-Heath High School, and they were hateful. Profanity-laden. “Things I can’t even repeat,” she says.
Portillo’s To Open In Allen, Texas
Hot on the heels of arriving in The Colony, Portillo’s is following up its first North Texas spot with two more: One in Allen and another in Arlington. “Our first Portillo’s was such a success that we want even more Texans to see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill,” the company stated in an official announcement. “Our new restaurant will be just south of Allen Premium Outlets, an open-air mall that’s home to some of the region’s best shopping.”
dallasexpress.com
New Baylor Scott & White Hospital Coming
The city of Frisco is set to begin construction on a new Baylor Scott & White (BS&W) hospital in March. The 340,000-square-foot BS&W hospital will be located on the Northeast Corner of PGA Pkwy and Dallas North Tollway in Frisco and has an estimated cost of $265 million, according to a recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Racial slurs allegedly hurled at South Oak Cliff cheerleaders, basketball players, Dallas ISD trustee says
DALLAS — Administrators with Dallas Independent School District are working to address a racialized incident that allegedly happened during a recent sporting event. According to school district staff and witnesses, the inappropriate behavior happened during a varsity basketball game between the Woodrow Wilson Wildcats and South Oak Cliff Golden Bears on Jan. 27.
fox4news.com
Collin County resident wins $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket
BLUE RIDGE, Texas - A resident from Blue Ridge is a million dollars richer after getting some good luck on a Million Dollar Loteria scratch ticket. The person, who decided to remain anonymous, won exactly $1 million. The ticket was sold at the Quick Check convenience store on McKinney Street...
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
WFAA
DFW weather: One more freeze tonight
More clouds moving in. Areas of fog develop after midnight. Freezing fog possible.
inforney.com
Denton ISD, UNT, other schools opt to stay closed Friday
This story has been updated with Denton ISD, UNT and other schools announcing their closures Friday. With the forecast predicting warmer temperatures on Friday, Denton County schools and colleges had announced delayed starts. But Denton ISD decided to remain closed Friday, after previously announcing a two-hour delay to the day,...
starlocalmedia.com
Baylor Scott & White expected to bring new hospital to north Frisco
Construction on a new Baylor Scott & White hospital in north Frisco could start as early as March, according to state documentation. An architectural barriers project details page indicates plans to construct a Baylor Scott & White hospital at the northeast corner of PGA Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway. The project was registered on Jan. 26.
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
keranews.org
His passion is dancing. Now this local celebrity returns to jamming along a busy Arlington street
Right off Interstate 20 and large retail attractions, the roadway is normally busy. But Jaylan Ford made getting stuck in traffic less bleak. Ford had spent two years dancing near the Parks Mall at Arlington. The long, cement median became his impromptu stage. It didn't take long for spectators to notice Ford's head bobbing and fist pumping.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro using data from Zillow.
Dallas-Fort Worth will be the nation’s top buyer’s market for homes this year, forecast says
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Dallas-Fort Worth will be the top buyer’s market in the nation by year-end 2023 due primarily to a surge of homes for sale, according to a new forecast.
2 More Portillo's Locations Are Coming To Texas!
The iconic Chicago restaurant announced plans to open two more locations in Texas.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws
More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. The roadways are still filled with slush, but confidence and the number of vehicles on them is growing.
dallasexpress.com
Rockwall Park 30 Breaks Ground
Developers have broken ground on a new business park in Rockwall. A duo of development firms, Atlanta-based Seefried Properties and San Antonio-based USAA Real Estate, have started the first phase of construction on Rockwall Park 30, a 23-acre site located off of I-30 & Data Drive. The two-building, 315,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project has a planned completion date of fall 2023.
